111 Wildcats on SEC Spring Sports Academic Honor Roll





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. A total of 111 Kentucky Wildcat student athletes earned a place on the 2021 Southeastern Conference Spring Sports Academic Honor Roll, announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. UK had 23 baseball players on the list for the second year in a row, the most of any school in the league in that sport. The men’s golf team had nine places of honor and the women’s golf team had eight, with both teams taking the league leader in their respective sports. In addition, the UK had recognized 13 softball players, six men’s tennis players, seven women’s tennis players, 19 men’s track and field athletes and 26 women’s track and field athletes. The SEC spring roll of honor is based on figures from the summer, 2020 fall, and 2021 spring terms. Any student-athlete participating in an SEC championship sport or any student-athlete participating in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible to be nominated for the Academic Honor Roll. Among other things, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or greater for the previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater at the nominating institution. Kentucky Sports Major

Chase Bryan Baseball Communication

Tyler Burchett Baseball Finance/Marketing

Ronald Cole Baseball Pre-Management

TJ Collet Baseball Communication

Braxton Cottongame Baseball Communication

Alexander Degen Baseball Social Work

Chase Estep Baseball Communication

Drew Grace Baseball pre-management

Bring Harmon Baseball Marketing

Daniel Harper Baseball Management

Mason Hazelwood Basic Education Baseball

Cameron Hill Baseball Community and Leadership Development

Brendan Hord Baseball Mechanical Engineering

Coltyn Kessler Baseball Communication

Zachary Lee Baseball Communications

Isaiah Lewis Baseball Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management

Travel Lockhart Baseball Communication

Dillon Marsh Baseball Accounting

James Ramsey Baseball Communication

John Rhodes Baseball pre-management

Hunter Rigsby Baseball Marketing

Years Shelby Management of baseball sports, fitness and recreation

Cole Stupp Baseball Merchandising, Clothing and Textiles

Jacob Cook M Golf Finance

Alex Goff M Golf Finance

Allen Hamilton M Golf Economy

Jay Kirchdorfer M Golf management/marketing

Jackson Lalonde M Golf Community and Leadership Development

Zach Norris M Golf Accounting

Cooper Parks M Golf Kinesiology

Tanner Parks M Golf Kinesiology

Garrett Wood M Golf Finance

Ryan Bender W Golf Marketing/Management

Jensen Castle W Golf Marketing/Management

Josephine Chang W Golf Kinesiology/Biology

Sarah Fite W Golf Kinesiology

Casey Otti W Golf Psychology/Sociology

Sarah Shipley W Golf Integrated Strategic Communications

Rikke Svejgard Nielsen W Golf Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology

Marissa Wenzler W Golf Finance

Renée Abernathy Softball Human Health Sciences

Grace Baalman Softball Art Studio

Jaci Babbs Softball Mathematical Economics

Emmy Blane Softball Psychology

Emma Boitnott Softball Neuroscience

Sloan Gayan Softball Kinesiology

Autumn Humes Softball Kinesiology

Lauren Johnson Softball Marketing

Kayla Kowalik Softball Management/Accounting

Cassandra Lindmark Softball Social Work

Mallory Peyton Softball Human Health Sciences

Tatum Spangler Softball Animal Sciences

Miranda Stoddard Softball History

Caesar Bourgois M Tennis Pre-communication

Ying-Ze Chen M Tennis Management

Gabriel Diallo M Tennis Finance

Millen Hurrion M Tennis Management

Alexandre Leblanc M Tennis Finance

Jonathan Sorbo M Tennis management/marketing

Carla Girbau W Tennis Finance/Management

Lesedi Jacobs W Tennis Finance

Carlota Molina W Tennis Management Memt

Mailen Morante W Tennis Mechanical Engineering

Akvile Parazinskaite W Tennis Diplomacy and International Trade

Anastasia Tkachenko W Tennis Finance

Diana Tkachenko W Tennis Business Administration

Dylan Allen M Track & Field Marketing

Michael Browning M Track & Field Pre-Finance

Brennan Fields M Track & Field Sports, Fitness & Recreation Management

McLean Griffin M Track & Field Pre-Finance

Langston Jackson M Track & Field Marketing/Communication

Joseph Jardine M Track & Field Marketing

Beck O’Daniel M Track & Field Finance/Marketing

Matthew Peare M Track & Field Communication

Patrick Schaefer M Track & Field Kinesiology

Jacob Smith M Track & Field Journalism

Josh Sobota M Track & Field Management/Marketing

Dwight St. Hillaire M Track & Field Communication

Gabriel Szalay M Track & Field Economics

Matthew Thomas M Track & Field Supply Chain Management

Trevor Warren M Track & Field Economics

Kenroy Williams M Track & Field Management

Shane Williams M Track & Field Pre-Finance

Aaron Withrow M Track & Field Finance/Accounting

Lincoln Young M Track & Field Digital Media and Design

Nicole Bagby W Track & Field Psychology

Celera Barnes W Track & Field Medical Sciences

Perri Bockrath W Track & Field Environmental and Sustainability Studies

Rachel Boice W Track & Field Biology

Sophie Carrier W Track & Field Primary Education

Alison D’Alessandro W Track & Field Mathematics; Psychology

Ellen Ekholm W Track & Field International Studies

Nicole Fautsch W Track & Field Business Administration

Carly Hinkle W Track & Field Animal Sciences

Alexis Holmes W Track & Field Public Health

Kaylie Kenne W Track & Field Human Health Sciences

Darci Khan W Track & Field Digital Media and Design

Kaitlyn Lacy W Track & Field Accounting/Marketing

Molly Leppelmeier W Track & Field Computer Science

Mallory Liggett W Track & Field Kinesiology

Bryanna Lucas W Track & Field Kinesiology

The Anna Martin W Track & Field Pre-Marketing / Pre-Management

Sarah Michels W Track & Field Journalism/Political Science

Megan Moss W Track & Field Human Health Sciences

Madisyn Peeples W Track & Field Primary Education

Faith Ross W Track & Field Information Communication Technology

Masai Russell W Track & Field Communication

Abby Steiner W Track & Field Kinesiology

Amber Taylor W Track & Field Architecture

Kelli Walsh W Track & Field Finance/Accounting

Annika Williams W Track & Field Communication







