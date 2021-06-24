Sports
111 Wildcats on SEC Spring Sports Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. A total of 111 Kentucky Wildcat student athletes earned a place on the 2021 Southeastern Conference Spring Sports Academic Honor Roll, announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
UK had 23 baseball players on the list for the second year in a row, the most of any school in the league in that sport. The men’s golf team had nine places of honor and the women’s golf team had eight, with both teams taking the league leader in their respective sports. In addition, the UK had recognized 13 softball players, six men’s tennis players, seven women’s tennis players, 19 men’s track and field athletes and 26 women’s track and field athletes. The SEC spring roll of honor is based on figures from the summer, 2020 fall, and 2021 spring terms.
Any student-athlete participating in an SEC championship sport or any student-athlete participating in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible to be nominated for the Academic Honor Roll. Among other things, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or greater for the previous academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or greater at the nominating institution.
Kentucky Sports Major
Chase Bryan Baseball Communication
Tyler Burchett Baseball Finance/Marketing
Ronald Cole Baseball Pre-Management
TJ Collet Baseball Communication
Braxton Cottongame Baseball Communication
Alexander Degen Baseball Social Work
Chase Estep Baseball Communication
Drew Grace Baseball pre-management
Bring Harmon Baseball Marketing
Daniel Harper Baseball Management
Mason Hazelwood Basic Education Baseball
Cameron Hill Baseball Community and Leadership Development
Brendan Hord Baseball Mechanical Engineering
Coltyn Kessler Baseball Communication
Zachary Lee Baseball Communications
Isaiah Lewis Baseball Sports, Fitness and Recreation Management
Travel Lockhart Baseball Communication
Dillon Marsh Baseball Accounting
James Ramsey Baseball Communication
John Rhodes Baseball pre-management
Hunter Rigsby Baseball Marketing
Years Shelby Management of baseball sports, fitness and recreation
Cole Stupp Baseball Merchandising, Clothing and Textiles
Jacob Cook M Golf Finance
Alex Goff M Golf Finance
Allen Hamilton M Golf Economy
Jay Kirchdorfer M Golf management/marketing
Jackson Lalonde M Golf Community and Leadership Development
Zach Norris M Golf Accounting
Cooper Parks M Golf Kinesiology
Tanner Parks M Golf Kinesiology
Garrett Wood M Golf Finance
Ryan Bender W Golf Marketing/Management
Jensen Castle W Golf Marketing/Management
Josephine Chang W Golf Kinesiology/Biology
Sarah Fite W Golf Kinesiology
Casey Otti W Golf Psychology/Sociology
Sarah Shipley W Golf Integrated Strategic Communications
Rikke Svejgard Nielsen W Golf Agricultural and Medical Biotechnology
Marissa Wenzler W Golf Finance
Renée Abernathy Softball Human Health Sciences
Grace Baalman Softball Art Studio
Jaci Babbs Softball Mathematical Economics
Emmy Blane Softball Psychology
Emma Boitnott Softball Neuroscience
Sloan Gayan Softball Kinesiology
Autumn Humes Softball Kinesiology
Lauren Johnson Softball Marketing
Kayla Kowalik Softball Management/Accounting
Cassandra Lindmark Softball Social Work
Mallory Peyton Softball Human Health Sciences
Tatum Spangler Softball Animal Sciences
Miranda Stoddard Softball History
Caesar Bourgois M Tennis Pre-communication
Ying-Ze Chen M Tennis Management
Gabriel Diallo M Tennis Finance
Millen Hurrion M Tennis Management
Alexandre Leblanc M Tennis Finance
Jonathan Sorbo M Tennis management/marketing
Carla Girbau W Tennis Finance/Management
Lesedi Jacobs W Tennis Finance
Carlota Molina W Tennis Management Memt
Mailen Morante W Tennis Mechanical Engineering
Akvile Parazinskaite W Tennis Diplomacy and International Trade
Anastasia Tkachenko W Tennis Finance
Diana Tkachenko W Tennis Business Administration
Dylan Allen M Track & Field Marketing
Michael Browning M Track & Field Pre-Finance
Brennan Fields M Track & Field Sports, Fitness & Recreation Management
McLean Griffin M Track & Field Pre-Finance
Langston Jackson M Track & Field Marketing/Communication
Joseph Jardine M Track & Field Marketing
Beck O’Daniel M Track & Field Finance/Marketing
Matthew Peare M Track & Field Communication
Patrick Schaefer M Track & Field Kinesiology
Jacob Smith M Track & Field Journalism
Josh Sobota M Track & Field Management/Marketing
Dwight St. Hillaire M Track & Field Communication
Gabriel Szalay M Track & Field Economics
Matthew Thomas M Track & Field Supply Chain Management
Trevor Warren M Track & Field Economics
Kenroy Williams M Track & Field Management
Shane Williams M Track & Field Pre-Finance
Aaron Withrow M Track & Field Finance/Accounting
Lincoln Young M Track & Field Digital Media and Design
Nicole Bagby W Track & Field Psychology
Celera Barnes W Track & Field Medical Sciences
Perri Bockrath W Track & Field Environmental and Sustainability Studies
Rachel Boice W Track & Field Biology
Sophie Carrier W Track & Field Primary Education
Alison D’Alessandro W Track & Field Mathematics; Psychology
Ellen Ekholm W Track & Field International Studies
Nicole Fautsch W Track & Field Business Administration
Carly Hinkle W Track & Field Animal Sciences
Alexis Holmes W Track & Field Public Health
Kaylie Kenne W Track & Field Human Health Sciences
Darci Khan W Track & Field Digital Media and Design
Kaitlyn Lacy W Track & Field Accounting/Marketing
Molly Leppelmeier W Track & Field Computer Science
Mallory Liggett W Track & Field Kinesiology
Bryanna Lucas W Track & Field Kinesiology
The Anna Martin W Track & Field Pre-Marketing / Pre-Management
Sarah Michels W Track & Field Journalism/Political Science
Megan Moss W Track & Field Human Health Sciences
Madisyn Peeples W Track & Field Primary Education
Faith Ross W Track & Field Information Communication Technology
Masai Russell W Track & Field Communication
Abby Steiner W Track & Field Kinesiology
Amber Taylor W Track & Field Architecture
Kelli Walsh W Track & Field Finance/Accounting
Annika Williams W Track & Field Communication
