MCC and Middlesex appoint Kari Carswell as head of Women’s Cricket





MCC and Middlesex Cricket can today confirm the appointment of Kari Carswell as Head of Women’s Cricket at both organizations. Carswell steps into the role with a wealth of experience, having spent the past five years working in New Zealand in coaching and development roles at Northern Districts, as Head Coach and Female Pathways Manager at Spirit, as Assistant Coach of ‘Whiteferns’ Development , and most recently in her role as Head Coach of the New Zealand Under-19 and Development Teams. Prior to her time in New Zealand, Carswell had a distinguished playing and coaching career with Scotland Women spanning over two decades, racking up over 150 caps as a player, captaining her country and holding the position of Head Coach for Scotland’s Under 17s. for more than two years and eventually led the national team as Head Coach for more than five years. In the role of Carswell, she will work with both Middlesex Cricket and MCC, responsible for the strategic growth and delivery of all women’s and girls’ cricket programmes, working with the MCC Foundation and supporting the delivery of London Spirit programmes. “MCC is extremely passionate about increasing the visibility of the women’s and girls’ game at all levels, and we are delighted to welcome Kari to help us achieve this goal” John Stephenson, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) said: “Both MCC and Middlesex are fully committed to working together to develop women’s cricket and I am confident that Kari will be a great asset to both organisations. “MCC is extremely passionate about increasing the visibility of the women’s and girls’ game at all levels, and we are delighted to welcome Kari to help us achieve this goal.” Speaking of the appointment of Carswell, Angus Fraser, Cricket Managing Director for Middlesex Cricket said: “I am delighted that Kari has joined Middlesex Cricket to become Head of Women’s Cricket. During the interview process, Kari’s deep passion for the game and strong desire to develop women and girls cricketers came through. “This enthusiasm is supported by the impressive programs she has produced and the experience she has gained in a number of areas of the game in New Zealand. “We look forward to Kari overseeing the development of a thriving women’s and girls’ game in the county and Middlesex continuing to play a leading role in women’s cricket.” “Great work has been done in the women’s space and I really want to build on that” Beginning the new role this week, Carswell himself said: “I am passionate about cricket, so the opportunity to work for Middlesex Cricket and MCC is a real privilege. It goes without saying that both have a lot of history and tradition and I am excited to increase my knowledge about both organizations. “Great work has been done in the women’s space and I really want to build on that – bring positive experiences to those involved in the programs and give people a lot of opportunities to realize their potential.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos