Florida State Seminoles: 73 Days to FSU Football Season
In the latest episode of Seminole wrap (which is geared towards more recruiting focus), we discuss the latest Florida State Seminoles football hiring moves, including an interview with recent 2022 linebacker commitee Omar Graham Jr.
2022 Florida State quarterback commit AJ Duffy has started a personal blog next to SI describing his journey over his senior year.
The NCAA plays the ball in making an actual concrete decision about: Name, image and likeness legislation, basically telling states, uh, you got this right? by introducing a waiver that negates fee fines
Thank you to Astoria Park Elementary for the opportunity to serve our youth community today! The future is bright for these young kings! pic.twitter.com/IAjLCuZ6I4
Rise and Progress (@RiseandProgress) June 23, 2021
Offensive line coach Alex Atkins continues to show why he is a vital part of the FSU staff:
If you ever want to kick it and talk about FSU hoops or even NBA basketball, head over to our basketball thread.
Current Florida State soccer player Gabby Carle and former Nole Casey (Short) Krueger will respectfully represent Canada and the United States as alternates in the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.
Swimming in the State of Florida Emir Muratovic was selected to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 100m free.
Tennis in the State of Florida announced the addition of Lesedi Jacobs, who spent the previous four seasons at the University of Kentucky. As a sophomore and junior, Gibbons combines a record of 20-12 in doubles singles and a record of 8-6 in SEC play.
Florida States Bob Braman was named the ACC Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year while Seminole senior Isaac Grimes was named the ACC Mens Outdoor Field Performer of the Year and freshman Ruta Lasmane was named the ACC Freshman of the Year for women.
Florida’s board of directors approved a resolution at its regular meeting Wednesday, acknowledging: John Thrashe, president of Florida State Universityrs exceptional achievements and service as the 15th president of the university and also confirms the selection of Richard McCullough, vice-provost for research at Harvard University, as the 16th president of Florida State University.
