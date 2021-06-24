Reese Brantmeier is a tennis phenom from a small town in Wisconsin

From a small Wisconsin town of about 750 people to the French Open and Wimbledon, 16-year-old Reese Brantmeier is chasing a dream that started at home.

Which is quite special, since international tennis tournaments don’t happen often talent from our Frozen Tundra.

Cold Spring is near Whitewater, and although Brantmeier doesn’t come home much these days, maybe a few weeks here and there because she trains almost exclusively in Florida, she works in the same company as top teens from the Sunshine State, California, Texas, Arizona, the east coast.

Especially at this level, it’s super rare to get out of Wisconsin, Brantmeier said.

With two older brothers and a sporty family, Brantmeier grew up playing a little bit of everything. Brantmeier was introduced to tennis by a basketball teammate who wanted to play tennis.

We live in the middle of nowhere, so the nearest tennis court was about a 45-minute drive away, Brantmeier said. Her parents were looking for people to carpool with because they were getting tired of driving so much, so she asked some of us to join her.

I just picked up a racket for the first time to try it out with her and I loved it and have continued with it ever since.

Brantmeier really impressed with the Southern California International Open in March, when she took second place in singles and first in doubles with her partner. It was the highest level for juniors and the draw was 64.

In May, Brantmeier was in the top 30 of junior International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings (aged 18 and under) and No. 1 for the 16 year olds.

All of our tournaments are actually determined by rank, Brantmeier said. If you do well in a tournament, you get a certain number of points based on the level it was. So you try to do well on higher and higher level events, to get more points, and then you can get a higher ranking to get into more exclusive events.

Like Junior Grand Slams. Branmeier has just completed her first appearance at the French Open (May 30 – June 13) and will be heading to Wimbledon Juniors from June 28 to July 11.

The French Open was a great experience and I learned a lot from it, Brantmeier said. Unfortunately I didn’t get the results I wanted because I lost early in the tournament. However, I play Junior Wimbledon.

This is of course a huge honor; Brantmeier played the US Open for the past two years before COVID-19 knocked out the 2020 season.

But Brantmeier, who is sponsored by Adidas for clothing and Babolat for rackets, has decided that although she plays a hybrid schedule of junior and professional tournaments, she will not accept money to maintain her amateur status. She wants to go to university.

She is one of the best recruits in her class.

Ultimately, my goal is to play professionally, Brantmeier said. There is absolutely no one way to reach that ultimate goal; it is a very personal journey for everyone. Some girls go straight to pro; some girls go to college first. Right now I’m kind of in that period of exploring all those options.

It is sometimes difficult to remember that Brantmeier is so young that she is accompanied by her mother. That’s largely a result of the pandemic, but Becky and Reese have shared a hotel room near Orlando’s USTAs National Campus, home to 100 acres and 100 training courts.

“Reese may be the only one in the family who plays tennis, but our entire family is joining in to support her,” said Becky Brantmeier. “Reese has always been extremely driven and has sacrificed social time or normal childhood experiences to balance training and school. She started with online education through high school to fit everything in and travel. She always gives everything, so it was an easy decision for all of us to help make it work.

Reese’s father, Scott, supports her from home as he has been very busy this year with his GP job. Her brothers, Justin and Zach, are both studying and are always excited to hear about her travels. Over the years, we’ve found new, creative ways to stay connected.”

The USTA experience was helpful; that’s what Reese works with trainer Jermaine Jenkins.

It is there that Reese honed her aggressive style of play, with a big forehand and big serve. She has a lot of variety in her game, something she worked on a few years ago when injuries forced her to diversify and expand her arsenal.

The next test: Wimbledon. And Reese will largely have to do that alone.

“While it looks like Wimbledon will be open to at least a limited number of spectators, which is exciting, with the strict health restrictions on athletes participating there, I can’t travel to London with her,” Becky said. and her coach stays in a bubble with the other athletes and coaches throughout the tournament.

“I’m excited about these great opportunities that come from all her hard work. Her brothers, father and I will be cheering her on from Wisconsin.”