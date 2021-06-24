Expansion Seattle Kraken hires Dave Hakstol as first coach | Hockey





By TIM BOOTH AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) The Seattle Kraken on Thursday hired Dave Hakstol as the head coach of the expansion franchise that begins play this fall. Hakstol will lead the freshman organization in his second principal position in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for more than three seasons from 2015-19 and spent the last two years as an assistant to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dave has great experience, a strong work ethic, a solid technical understanding of the game and the remarkable ability to communicate clearly and effectively, said CEO Ron Francis. I look forward to working with Dave as we strive to build a team that our fans will be proud of. Hakstol, 52, coached the Flyers to two playoff appearances, but both were first-round losses and he was fired midway through his fourth season. He coached at the University of North Dakota for 11 years and was an off-the-board hire for then-Philadelphia General Manager Ron Hextall six years ago, just as he is for Francis this time. I am honored to join this amazing group, Hakstol said. “When I first saw the arena I was blown away. It’s such a unique venue. I’m looking forward to being part of the group building a team that plays with pride, passion and selflessness for the city of Seattle . The expectations for the Kraken are success from the start and the team will join the Pacific Division while the Arizona Coyotes will shift to the Central.

