Sports
Lightning Appears to React Against Islanders in Game 7 of Semi-Finals
The Tampa Bay Lightning must win a game after a loss to reach the Stanley Cup final.
That’s nothing new for them heading into Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at home to the New York Islanders on Friday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS).
After losing 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 to the Islanders on Wednesday, the Lightning will conquer the ice that has not lost consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019, with 13-0, the longest run in history of the NHL.
Video: Beauvillier, Islanders rally to win Game 6 in OT, 3-2
The difference now is that this is the first time they have been eliminated in a match after a defeat.
“I like the way our team has reacted in the playoffs after losing, but you can’t put your cap on that and say, ‘Well, we haven’t lost in the last two years after a loss, or we won every game after that. a loss in the last two years, so we’re going to win,” Cooper said Thursday morning before the Lightning flew to Tampa, Florida. “It’s the wrong mentality.
“You can cliche your players and pump them up in all these different ways, but for our group, who’ve been down this road before, I’m so confident in the way they prepare, the way they play, their battle. They really are a team that plays for each other.
“Really, look at these special moments and say, ‘How often are we going to get these? Embrace them.’ That’s what we’re trying to do. Yes, we like the stat, it shows the guys are digging their heels in these situations, but we still need to get out there and play the game.”
Tampa Bay may have to play it without Nikita Kucherov, the NHL top scorer in the playoffs with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 17 games.
The forward left Game 6 with an undisclosed injury 2:22 into the first period and did not return. The Lightning have not provided an update on Kucherov’s status.
Video: [email protected], Gm6: Kucherov leaves with an injury in the 1st
“Of course we hope he plays,” Tampa Bay attacker Barclay Goodrow said, “but if he doesn’t, it’s going to take a little more of everyone in the lineup to try and replace a guy like that.”
Goodrow said Thursday morning that the Lightning had already moved past Game 6, when they lost despite leading 2-0 in the second period and leading 2-1 in the middle of the third period.
“After the game ended last night, we were over it, we were over it, we were looking forward to Game 7,” he said. “If there are two good teams, sometimes you need seven games. We are going to tomorrow and we are looking forward to it.”
Goodrow found himself in the same situation two years ago with the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the Western Conference. They had a chance to knock out the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6, but lost in overtime before coming back to win Game 7.
“You just have to trust the system, trust the game plan that has put you in situations all year to win,” Goodrow said. “When it comes to Game 7, one match, the winner takes everything, it’s all about you being in the know, all the details, things like that. It’s going to be fun. I know we’re looking forward to going back home and get the job done there.”
Three seasons ago, many of the players who are still at Tampa Bay said the same after losing 3-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Washington Capitals.
They went home for Game 7, a second chance to win the series and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals and stare them right in the face. As with the Islanders now, Barry Trotz coached the Lightning in that series.
Game 7 wasn’t close. The Capitals won 4-0.
“You have to understand how hard it is and how hard you have to play”, defender Ryan McDonagh said. “The end goal in sight is what both teams are aiming for and it comes down to who wants it more.”
The Lightning have had great success in such situations, especially in a post-loss game.
One more time and they’re in the Stanley Cup final again.
“I have a lot of confidence in our group,” said Cooper. “I can’t guarantee the result, but I know we will show up.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]