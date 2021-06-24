Lightning Appears to React Against Islanders in Game 7 of Semi-Finals

That’s nothing new for them heading into Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at home to the New York Islanders on Friday (8 p.m. ET; NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS).

After losing 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 to the Islanders on Wednesday, the Lightning will conquer the ice that has not lost consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2019, with 13-0, the longest run in history of the NHL.

The difference now is that this is the first time they have been eliminated in a match after a defeat.

“I like the way our team has reacted in the playoffs after losing, but you can’t put your cap on that and say, ‘Well, we haven’t lost in the last two years after a loss, or we won every game after that. a loss in the last two years, so we’re going to win,” Cooper said Thursday morning before the Lightning flew to Tampa, Florida. “It’s the wrong mentality.

“You can cliche your players and pump them up in all these different ways, but for our group, who’ve been down this road before, I’m so confident in the way they prepare, the way they play, their battle. They really are a team that plays for each other.

“Really, look at these special moments and say, ‘How often are we going to get these? Embrace them.’ That’s what we’re trying to do. Yes, we like the stat, it shows the guys are digging their heels in these situations, but we still need to get out there and play the game.”

Tampa Bay may have to play it without Nikita Kucherov, the NHL top scorer in the playoffs with 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 17 games.

The forward left Game 6 with an undisclosed injury 2:22 into the first period and did not return. The Lightning have not provided an update on Kucherov’s status.

“Of course we hope he plays,” Tampa Bay attacker Barclay Goodrow said, “but if he doesn’t, it’s going to take a little more of everyone in the lineup to try and replace a guy like that.”

Goodrow said Thursday morning that the Lightning had already moved past Game 6, when they lost despite leading 2-0 in the second period and leading 2-1 in the middle of the third period.

“After the game ended last night, we were over it, we were over it, we were looking forward to Game 7,” he said. “If there are two good teams, sometimes you need seven games. We are going to tomorrow and we are looking forward to it.”

Goodrow found himself in the same situation two years ago with the San Jose Sharks in the second round of the Western Conference. They had a chance to knock out the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6, but lost in overtime before coming back to win Game 7.

“You just have to trust the system, trust the game plan that has put you in situations all year to win,” Goodrow said. “When it comes to Game 7, one match, the winner takes everything, it’s all about you being in the know, all the details, things like that. It’s going to be fun. I know we’re looking forward to going back home and get the job done there.”

Three seasons ago, many of the players who are still at Tampa Bay said the same after losing 3-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Washington Capitals.

They went home for Game 7, a second chance to win the series and advance to the Stanley Cup Finals and stare them right in the face. As with the Islanders now, Barry Trotz coached the Lightning in that series.

Game 7 wasn’t close. The Capitals won 4-0.

“You have to understand how hard it is and how hard you have to play”, defender Ryan McDonagh said. “The end goal in sight is what both teams are aiming for and it comes down to who wants it more.”

The Lightning have had great success in such situations, especially in a post-loss game.

One more time and they’re in the Stanley Cup final again.

“I have a lot of confidence in our group,” said Cooper. “I can’t guarantee the result, but I know we will show up.”