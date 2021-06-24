People will forever remember the players making runs in Tests: Ganguly on why Test cricket is the ultimate format’ | Cricket





Test cricket a game that tests a player’s patience, character and skills. The greats of the game speak volumes about its importance and necessity in a cricketer’s life. Former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is one of those who believes that if a player wants to be successful, he must perform on the biggest platform. Speaking on Star Sports Network, the former Indian captain explained why test cricket is considered the ultimate format, saying that people remember the players making runs in the game’s longest format. When we started playing cricket in our youth, test cricket was the ultimate cricket format and I think it still is the ultimate format. And that’s why it’s called Test cricket. I think if a player wants to be successful and make his/her mark on the game, Test cricket is the biggest platform you can get, Ganguly said on Star Sports. ALSO READ | ‘Thin line between carefree and carefree’: Sunil Gavaskar on innings Rishabh Pant in WTC final People will forever remember those players who play well and make runs in test matches. If you see all the big names in cricket — all the greats — in the last 40-50 years; they have all had successful test records, he added. Ganguly also talked about his journey in cricket where he also became one of India’s most successful captains. The Whole Journey, debuted in 1996 and received a 100 at Lord’s. Then, in a few years, become captain of India, build a team — probably people judged the successes just as much as anyone in the world. Then you give the captain’s armband to someone and you’re still part of the journey of winning matches and watching the national team develop, becoming a force around the world — which started under your captaincy, Ganguly said. ALSO READ | ‘You can’t score 200-250 every time and expect your bowlers to do the job’: Deep Dasgupta And then in an administrative role, trying to change the game. I feel very fortunate that during my tenure as president in Australia, India won 2-1 in a remarkable run. It’s been a fantastic journey and as an athlete, as a cricketer you don’t expect anything better than this, he concluded.

