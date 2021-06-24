Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers of the same model that predicted AJ Brown’s great year

The new NFL season is fast approaching and savvy owners everywhere are starting to prepare for 2021 Fantasy football. 2021 Fantasy football rookies like Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts, Najee Harris and Trevor Lawrence seem to be heavily involved in their respective fouls, but judging those newcomers accurately can be a real challenge. Knowing which Fantasy Football picks for 2021 can top their ADPs can help you win your league.

Landing Potential 2021 Fantasy football players that go under the radar will be crucial during a 17-game depth-testing season. Therefore a reliable set of Ranking Fantasy Football 2021 is critical, as it can help you identify potential Fantasy football outbreaks. Before you choose Fantasy Football 2021, be sure to check out Fantasy Football 2021 cheat sheets from the tried and true computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted a big season for Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. The second year playmaker had a Fantasy Football ADP in the fifth round, but the SportsLine projection model predicted he would be a WR1. The result: Brown caught 70 passes for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns to finish as the No. 10 wide receiver in Fantasy Football.

Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections are updated several times a day, so you always get the best Fantasy football advice.

Now SportsLine has simulated 10,000 times throughout the NFL season and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying several potential Fantasy Football sleepers.Go to SportsLine now to see them.

Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021

One of the 2021 Fantasy football players the model predicts: Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. After a breakout season in 2019 in which he caught 69 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns, Higbee suffered a Rams offense that stalled in 2020.

However, the hope is that Higbee and the rest of the Rams offense will be lifted by an offseason move that swapped Jared Goff and draft picks for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. Higbee caught a career-high five touchdowns in 2020 despite his goals dropping from 89 in 2019 to 60 last season. Stafford’s accuracy in the field should be a boon after Higbee finished seventh among tight ends with nine deep goals last year. That’s why SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy football cheat sheets put him in front of tight ends like Noah Fant and Dallas Goedert, who are drafted at least three rounds early on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football rankings identified: Patriots running back Damien Harris. The former Alabama star had to share carries in a crowded Crimson Tide backfield during college, but still produced 3,070 yards and was productive when he got another chance from Bill Belichick in New England last season.

After starting the season on injured reserve, Harris received double-digit carries in nine of the 10 games he played and rushed for 691 yards and two touchdowns before sustaining a hamstring injury that ended his season. A healthy Harris should dominate early work again for the Patriots, a big reason why the model puts him ahead of players like David Johnson and Javonte Williams, who are drafted on average nearly 20 picks earlier.

How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don’t even think about getting picked in the middle rounds of checkers. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option in the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.You can only see who it is, and the 2021 Fantasy football rankings for each player, on SportsLine.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers should you target? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that mentioned AJ Brown’s huge season, and invent.