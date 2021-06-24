2021 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Top tennis expert says Roger Federer is ready for upset





Novak Djokovic is undeniably one of the greatest men’s tennis players of all time. From Monday 28 June at Wimbledon 2021, he will attempt to connect even more lofty air. Djokovic has 19 Grand Slam titles and could tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer by winning the No. 20 in his storied career. William Hill Sportsbook lists Djokovic as the betting favorite to win in the men, with 2021 Wimbledon odds of -110. Roger Federer is a major challenger in the 2021 Wimbledon series at +800. With Nadal not involved in Wimbledon this year, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are tied at +600 for the next best odds. Before you make the 2021 Wimbledon picks or predictions for men, you need to see who supports tennis expert Sean Calvert. Calvert is the famous handicapper who named Stan Wawrinka and won the 2014 Australian Open 60-1. In 2019, Calvert racked up a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells at 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who are . follows tennis picks is far up. Now Calvert has taken a close look at the latest Wimbledon 2021 odds and released his coveted best bets to win it all. He shares all his expert picks and analysis on SportsLine. Top Wimbledon Predictions for Men 2021 There are big names in the mix at Wimbledon and many can be seen as attractive in the betting market. However, Roger Federer is one of Calvert’s fades for the tournament. Calvert believes Federer’s current form is not enough to count on him. In fact, he avoids Federer for this award, saying he “hasn’t shown anything like his old form in the games he has played so far in 2021.” That includes a recent loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Halle, as Federer shows a bit of his age at 39. He is aiming for a ninth Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam, so many will be cheering him on. Still, two knee surgeries in 2020 have seemingly slowed him down and Calvert is headed the other way. How to make 2021 men’s Wimbledon picks Instead, Calvert is backing an underdog who will have history and the 2021 Wimbledon draw on his side. He shares who it is, and all are Wimbledon 2021 expert picks and predictions only on SportsLine. So who will win Wimbledon 2021? And which underdog could take the crown? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s best bets for Wimbledon 2021, all from the famous tennis expert who named Wawrinka as the winner of the Australian Open at 60-1.







