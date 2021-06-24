The sixth stop of the GYLD China Tours: Hebei

The Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) China Tours will take place in Hebei from June 25 to 26. As the closest province to Beijing, Hebei has both Xibaipo, an important revolutionary base for the Communist Party of China (CPC), and the Xiong’an New Area, a future city of China. In addition, it is also home to the famous Tayuanzhuang Village in Zhengding Province, where a model of rural revitalization was created. Finally, Hebei is home to the Zhengding National Table Tennis Training Base, where dozens of national and world champions have been trained.

A delegation of young foreigners will visit Xibaipo, Xiong’an and Zhengding to have personal and in-depth exchanges with local youth, entrepreneurs, government officials and experts in related fields to explore the theory and practice of Chinese governance throughout China’s history.

Xibaipo: Exploring the Unique Origins of Chinese Governance

The CPC Central Committee was based in Xibaipo before the victory of the Chinese People’s Liberation War, where they commanded the three major battles of the Liaoshen Campaign, the Huaihai Campaign and the Pingjin Campaign between September 1948 and January 1949 during the Chinese Civil War, and held the famous Second Plenary Session of the Seventh CPC Central Committee in March 1949. Here, the Communist Party of China determined the key political, economic and diplomatic policies for the New China, thus defining the unique DNA of Chinese governance. fixed. The young leaders will visit Xibaipo Memorial Hall and the former site of the CPC Central Committee and take a look at the modest and cautious style of the Communists. They will have the opportunity to better understand the military thinking of Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, and other leaders, and to discover Hebei’s revolutionary roots, which are the sources of contemporary Chinese governance. . A scholar will join the young leaders for a discussion of the Xibaipo Conference and its far-reaching connection with the reality of present-day China, especially the principle of “seeking truth from facts”, the core of Xibaipo spirit, which serves as a reference for the development of China and the world and our coexistence.

Xiong’an, the ‘City of the Future:’ Exploring the innovative model of international urban planning and construction

The Xiong’an New Area has been under construction for more than four years and has now entered the phase of large-scale development. The young leaders will visit Xiong’an Citizen Service Center and Planning Museum to witness the international elements, the forward-looking urban planning and construction, and the new framework of innovative and collaborative development of the government integration of Beijing-Tianjin- Hebei . They can learn more about the advanced technology in Xiong’an New Area Enterprise Zone, which introduces the integration process of new products of 5G, AI technologies in the development of smart cities. They can also get close to high-tech facilities, such as unmanned vehicles. Young overseas returnees will share their experiences of working and living in Xiong’an with the young leaders. At the same time, the young leaders will be able to experience the ecological and livable environment of Xiong’an New Area and the new way of coexistence between humans and nature.

Visiting Tayuanzhuang Village in Zhengding Province to explore the new path of rural revitalization

China succeeded in eradicating absolute poverty earlier this year. On this trip, the young leaders will visit the village of Tayuanzhuang in Zhengding County, a village known for creating a model of rural revitalization. It was once a village struggling on the poverty line. The young leaders will visit the Tayuanzhuang Village History Museum and the Rural Revitalization Demonstration Hall, where they will explore the role the new rural grassroots organizations play in rural revitalization, and learn about the new model of integrated rural industrial development. At the same time, village party secretaries and university student-turned village officials will be available for discussion.

In addition, the international youth will spend time at Zhengding National Table Tennis Training Base, where dozens of world champions have nurtured table tennis, to learn about the development of table tennis in China in an exhibition. In the meantime, they will watch a documentary about table tennis diplomacy and learn about people-to-people exchanges about China’s relations with the rest of the world. Their last activity is to visit the training venue of the young players, where the young leaders can participate in friendly matches and communicate with the coaches about their training and daily life.

(With input from the official website of Global Young Leaders Dialogue)

