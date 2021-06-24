Giants Support New York Gay Flag Football League





Wizel started out as a production intern with the Giants during the 2014 season before working as a freelancer for the following years. She was then hired as a full-time member of the team in 2019. Next season, Wizel will be eighth with the Giants. The partnership between the Giants and the NYGFL began in 2017. When Wizel became league captain that year, Wizel began trying out and competing in some of the league’s tournament teams. The NYGFL sends teams to several tournaments each year, made up of some of the league’s most competitive players, including the Florida Sunshine Cup Tournament in February. These tournaments require booking flights and hotels, so team members reach out to people in their circles for sponsorship opportunities. This sparked the connection between the NYGFL and the Giants. “Whenever we play in tournaments, we always try to raise money just because you normally fly and stay in hotels, so the money can add up for those things,” Wizel said. “Everyone took a little out of their own lives and thought about who they knew in terms of sponsorship opportunities. At the time, I was working with the Giants and thought this could be a really nice partnership for both parties. “I reached out to (Director of Community Relations and Youth Football) Ethan Medley, and he was extremely open and receptive to getting the collaboration going, which was very exciting for me because he was able to bridge two things that being very prominent in my life. That was really cool. The Giants became partners with the NYGFL before it was popular to have professional teams that work with LGBTQ groups and teams of that nature. I would say they were leading the way and always there were very open to it, which I certainly appreciate.” At the time Wizel approached the organization for a sponsorship, her lifestyle was not necessarily known within the organization. However, bringing this collaborative opportunity to the team was a way of opening the door for all who knew, which she was only too happy to do. As Wizel put it, “the more people are proud of it, the better.” While the Giants sponsored a number of the league’s tournament teams over the years, the partnership goes way beyond that. The Giants, along with the NFL and New York Jets, also served as a presentation partner of Gay Bowl XIX, a tournament held in New York City in 2019. The Gay Bowl is an annual tournament hosted by the National Gay Flag Football League. bringing together hundreds of LGBTQ+ and straight athletes to compete, connect and unite as a community around the game of soccer. Former Giants long snapper and two-time Super Bowl champion Zak DeOssie attended a celebration for Gay Bowl XIX where he addressed the crowd and helped hand out trophies to the athletes. “Representation is essential to achieving LGBTQIA+ inclusivity in sports, equal rights and breaking stereotypes,” said Monty Clinton, the NYGFL commissioner. “Recognition from major sports organizations like the NFL and New York Giants helps legitimize what we do as athletes and strengthens the voice of our community. The support and partnership we’ve received with the Giants really helps us extend our reach and our platform on a much larger scale. “We are a not-for-profit institution, so being able to partner with the Giants, and in our efforts to fight for equal rights, diversity and inclusion at every level, means a lot. function, and helps give us a platform to spread our mission and purpose as a competition.”

