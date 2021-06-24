Mizzou Tennis adds Adamovic as assistant coach





COLUMBIA, Mo. Mizzou Tennis added 2016 NCAA Tournament MVP Katarina Adamovico as assistant coach, as announced by head coach Chris Wootton on Thursday. Adamovic joins the Mizzou program after three seasons as an assistant coach at Cincinnati. “I want to thank Chris Wootton , Andy Humes , Jim Strong , and Sarah Reesman for giving the opportunity here at the University of Missouri,” said Adamovic. “Coach Wootton is eager to create a tradition and culture of winning, and I’m humbled to learn from him as we develop the program. I can’t wait to work with the players and help take this program to new heights. I can’t wait to go to Columbia and get to work.” “We are honored and proud to welcome Kat Adamovic to the Mizzou family,” said Wootton. “The level of experience Kat brings to the team as a coach and player is rarely found. Her qualities on and off the pitch will bring the highest motivation and discipline to this team. These are exciting times at Mizzou Tennis and Kat is raising expectations of success. “ In her three seasons with the Bearcats, Adamovic helped Cincinnati reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 AAC tournament while leading the team to the second-best record in program history. That season, Adamovic also led Maria Santilli to a 22-6 record in her freshman campaign and Emma Miceli to a 21-8 record. Adamovic played collegiately for Oklahoma State from 2014-17, where she produced a record of 75-42 in singles and 91-23 in doubles. Her win rate of 79.8 percent in doubles is the highest figure in Cowgirl history since the inception of the Big 12, while her 91 wins in doubles rank third in the Big 12 era. She was a Big 12 All-Conference honoree four times during her time at Stillwater, earning first team honors as a senior in 2017. Adamovic helped the Cowgirls to a Big 12 regular season and tournament championship in 2016, and an NCAA finalist in the team tournament where she was named the MVP of the tournament. In singles, she took All-America honors as she advanced to the quarterfinals and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team for both singles and doubles. In 2017, the Cowboys won the Big 12 regular season championship and advanced to the Elite 8 in the NCAA tournament. She ranked as high as number 10 in singles and number 17 in doubles that season in the ITA National Rankings. Adamovic also played on the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team during the 2017-18 campaign, where she appeared in three games. She graduated from the state of Oklahoma in 2018 and received her bachelor’s degree in strategic communications. Hailing from Cacak, Serbia, Adamovic was the Serbian National Champion at Senior, U18, U16, U10 and Junior levels. She was ranked as high as number 922 in the WTA singles rankings and number 631 in the WTA doubles rankings. For all the latest Mizzou Tennis news, stay tuned to MUTIgers.com and follow the team team facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







