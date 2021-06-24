Sports
Padres fan making fun of Trevor Bauer’s walk is restrained savage
If you’re planning on hitting the clubs for a taste of post-pandemic summer love and (inoculated!) fun, Dodgers fans, don’t be surprised to see this dance go viral.
It’s called: The Bauer Walk.
Here’s how to do it: Raise one arm in front of you as if it were a writhing octopus tentacle, bending your elbow so that your forearm is roughly perpendicular to your upper arm.
Then lower that arm and simultaneously raise the other arm with the same motion. And repeat.
If you need an image, watch this expert video featuring both Bauer and a mocking Padres fan who models the signature maneuver.
We have to admit that this made us laugh.
Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer got his signature walk mocked by a Padres fan.
Side note: For added spice, perform this dance while watching a baseball game featuring that one very outspoken and infamous Dodgers pitcher.
In Wednesday’s Dodgers-Padres game, a rare matchup with zero theatrics, kerfuffles, or bench-clearing incidents, LA fell 5-3 in a lukewarm performance from the one and only Trevor Bauer.
It was Bauer’s first start since the MLB for real playing hard on foreign matter, and all things considered, he threw well and struckout 10 batters in six innings. But again, he gave up three home runs – one to nemesis Manny Machado – and he couldn’t help but go for a sissy-pissy walk (as gloriously captured in the video above) when he was replaced by Blake Treinen bottom of the seventh inning.
This Padres Fan Joking About Trevor Bauer Is The LOL Highlight Of The Week
If you look closely enough, it almost looks like the Padres fan poking fun at Bauer’s gait is high — aware of the Padres’ lead, at least.
And you really have to wonder what was going through Bauer’s mind as his limbs swayed on either side. Was it, “Thank God the umps didn’t find anything about me.” Or maybe, “I’m going to tweet something really spicy about Machado tonight.” Or perhaps the simplest thought he could have expressed: “Tatis is a slimy rat.”
What appears to be a perfectly normal course of events to the average viewer is also just comedic fodder and premium “troll” content for Bauer’s haters. But hey, don’t dish it up if you can’t handle it, right?
In total, Bauer now has six home runs in 18 innings in his three starts this year against the Padres. Though he can go home and sleep at night knowing that he is Tatis Jr. managed to stop this game and knock him out twice, he and every other Dodger know how humiliating the Padres’ sweep was. It is San Diego’s first sweep of the Dodgers since 2013, and yesterday’s game marks the seventh time in eight games that the Padres have beaten their new rivals.
Los Angeles will have to do better to win the division as they are currently four games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.
In the meantime, for more low-key wild content, check out Twitter video highlights related to the “sticky substance” headache the league has given to… basically the entire baseball world. Joe Kelly handed his glasses to an ump because they were “sick”, Max Scherzer was recently heated up about umps checking for substances during his pitching routine, and Sergio Romo went to some pretty hilarious measures to comply with his ump’s crackdown on the sticky stuff.
This Padres fan’s “dance” video is a cut above the rest in that it makes no statement about competition rules or anything like that. It’s just a fan standing in Petco Park making fun of Bauer. And it is absolutely priceless.
