Actor Angad Bedi not part of cricket drama Inside Edge 3′





Mumbai, India The popular Indian cricket drama”inner rim“is all set to arrive with its third season. Amazon Prime Video on June 21 went to their officialInstagram handleand shared the poster of the upcoming season. “More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. WHAT’S WHAT? #InsideEdge,” the message read. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virvani, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta will be featured in the third installment. However, actorAngad Bedic, who wooed viewers with his role of Arvind Vashisht in the first and second seasons of “Inside Edge,” will not return to the show this time. “I’m not in season 3,” Bedi said of the news on his Instagram. “But all the best to the team. Go take it home. No individual is bigger than the team. Arvind Vashisht will always be there in spirit.” Bedi’s fans are quite upset to know that he will not be there in the third season. “What? We’ll miss you,” said one user. ‘You were my favorite. It would be difficult for me to look at the coming season,” said another. Angad Bedi is a model turned actor who is known for his roles in films like ‘Pink’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. The actor recently recovered from Covid-19 and claimed the 16 days in quarantine changed his life forever. In addition, the actor said the biggest challenge was explaining to his daughter how he couldn’t see her. The first season of “Inside Edge”, which premiered in July 2017, focused on betting and match fixing in the cricket world, while the second season, which was released in 2019, focused on doping in the sport. The series’ second season ended on a cliffhanger with the Mumbai Mavericks banned from the PowerPlay League for two years after the owners were accused of match fixing and illegal betting. Mantra Patil, played by Sapna Pabbi, is sent to jail by the police after being held responsible for the Mumbai Mavericks. During this time, Zarina Malik, Richa Chadha’s character, boards a plane with Vikrant Dhawan, played by Vivek Oberoi, to reveal their new relationship. ‘Inside Edge’, Amazon Prime India’s first original series, was nominated at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018. The series competed with Spain’s ‘Money Heist’, Brazil’s ‘One Against All’ and ‘Urban Myths’ from the United Kingdom. No date has been announced for “Inside Edge Season 3.” Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani andFarhan Akhtarand created by Karan Anshuman, “Inside Edge” revolves around cricket and its dark side, involving the business world, the world of glamour, and entertainment and politics around it. (With input from ANI) (Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Nikita Nikhil)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos