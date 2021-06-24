Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation & More!

Read today’s dose of chic information here

Victoria Beckham merges brands, cuts prices to appeal to wider customer base

To make her offerings more accessible to a wider audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her eponymous label and main collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been urged to rethink their business models in light of the pandemic. New sourcing and supply chain management strategies were needed due to lower costs, which now average 550 each instead of 900. Both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured that the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which makes its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. Looking ahead, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.

Mini, who?! Diors all about the Micro Bag

It’s clear that Dior no longer sticks to the saying “go big or go home”, as proven by his door latest must-have accessory reveal. For the launch of Dior Micro Bag, AKA cute miniature versions of their famous counterparts the Dior 30 Montaigne, the Saddlebag and Lady Dior. The bags, available in red, black, latte and a range of softer summery shades, are ready for purchasehere! In other Dior news, the label has appointed Grammy-nominated recording artist and Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott as its collaborator for Mens Summer 2022. With Kim Jones and Scott at the helm, the collection is slated to be released tomorrow in Paris. unveiled, destined to be a stylish success.





Louis Vuitton pledges hefty $380k donation to UNICEF

Louis Vuitton’s creative director Virgil Abloh’s promise to mentor and support young people has led him to partner with UNICEF. In partnership with the United Nations agency, Abloh will lead a masterclass via Facebook livestream that will teach the principles of entrepreneurship, creativity and how to become a changemaker within a community. The partnership, for which Abloh has pledged a $380,000 donation, comes as a continuation of his support for the agency. His support began with the silver Lockit bracelet, which he designed last year to raise money for his emergency programs, and he has since raised $14 million in UNICEF’s name. In addition to the upcoming donation, Abloh will participate in the Generation Unlimiteda program that focuses on youth in Ghana in honor of his parents who were born there. The donation will accompany the debut of its Spring 2022 ready-to-wear menswear, which is on display today.

Anthropologie and Edie Parker team up

Are you throwing a summer party soon? You are lucky! Anthropologie has joined forces with handbag and interior mastermind Edie Parker for a playful offering of summer backyard fun, to be exact. As for the drop, summer soiree lovers will be delighted to see a volleyball, basketball, football, table tennis and jumbo dice set that all have the same colorful aesthetic that both brands seem to stick to. And with an affordable price range of $38-$68, summer fun has never been easier. The games collection can be pre-ordered online exclusively from Friday.

RuPaul Takes Over Balenciaga Playlist And Releases Pride Capsule

Following his inaugural 13-hour playlist titled Hello, My Name Is Demna, and a follow-up playlist from Rammstein, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has once again passed the baton to none other than dragster RuPaul. Celebrating the third iteration of Gvasalia’s ongoing partnership with Apple Music, RuPauls playlist is packed with dance-friendly tunes, from Destinys Child to Mariah Careya, more nostalgic vibe than that of Demnas roster, which includes Cardi B and Kanye West. In celebration of Pride Month and RuPaul’s eclectic selection of tunes, the duo have teamed up for a limited-edition unisex capsule of concert-ready t-shirts and hoodies. The collaboration includes a series of playlists, released every two months, from some of Gvasalia’s favorite artists. Limited edition merch drops are included with each playlist, inspired by Gvasalia’s idea of ​​concert-ready clothing. The RuPaul x Balenciaga drop costs $495 for a baseball cap to $995 for a hoodie, and is available in stores and online. See for yourself here.

Morgan Lane takes us to Cozyland!

Morgan Lane takes a trip to the clouds. Through a sustainable, gender-neutral collection called Cozyland, founder Morgan Curtis has successfully tapped into one of the few quarantine-related things worth celebrating: cozy hugs. Inspired by the time she spent at home with her baby girl during the lockdown, the designer opted for something soft and fluffy for the latest brands. With a colorful collection of T-shirts, pyjamas, bathrobes, sweatshirts and more, Cozyland is made entirely from cloud-soft clothing from the most sustainable materials. All packaging and products are recyclable and environmentally friendly. Sizing is available for infants, children, and adults, and prices range from $48-$170. Shop it here.

A look at the acne paper book

Say hello to your next coffee table decor: the acne paper book. The magazine, which first appeared on newsstands in 2014, has come back to life, this time in the form of a 560-page anthology. Created by Acne Studios founder and creative director Johnny Johansson and editor Thomas Persson, the book is traditionally more like a magazine than a magazine, with themes ranging from tradition to eroticism. Today, readers debut between the pages and will find archived material, portraits by Christopher Smith, the labels’ most memorable moments, and long and abbreviated notes contributed by guest editors and friends alike. After a seven-year hiatus, fans will love to hear that acne paper will also return in its magazine format, with issues coming at a later date.

Veja makes bigger company in running department

Sustainable footwear giant Veja has released two new running styles: The Marlin and The Condor 2. To celebrate the decline, the shoe label has teamed up with a New York City running club for a biweekly program that includes a long-distance run from the Vejas Soho location, to Mulberry Street, to the West Side Highway and back for anyone who signs up. And that’s not even the coolest thing. In collaboration with A second U-foundation, Veja has employed previously incarcerated individuals, enabling them to re-enter the working world as fitness trainers. As a nod to the brand’s sustainable ethos, the sneaker features an impressive composition, 62% of which is made from bio-based, recycled materials.

Grace Weber releases new video

Rising star Grace Weber recently released her debut album A Beautiful Space, which was a hit with music critics. Today she releases the video for Thru the Fire, which reunites the Grammy winner with Chance the Rapper. Eagle-eyed New Yorkers will note that part of the video was shot at The Baccarat Hotel on West 53rd Street.

Watch the video here:

Kering Americas x Black In Corporate Summer Mentor Program

World-class luxury group Kering has joined forces with Candace Marie Stewart’s Black In Corporate for a unique virtual summer mentoring program. In the pursuit of creating a resource that makes the most of black individuals in the corporate world, the company will provide black professionals working in the corporate world access to resources and opportunities that will provide enlightenment, support and navigation in challenging industries. The one-month program, set to take place in August, aims to drive systemic change, and will do so with a schedule of educational workshops, Kering executive speaker events, and collaborations between big names in fashion and those in the BIC. -network.

