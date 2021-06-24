Connect with us

Sports

Michigan State football looks like “lock” for 4-star QB Katin Houser

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans take the field for the game against Ohio State on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 201205 Msu Osu 030a

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans take the field for the game against Ohio State on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 201205 Msu Osu 030a

picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: