Michigan State football looks like “lock” for 4-star QB Katin Houser

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans take the field for the game against Ohio State on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. 201205 Msu Osu 030a

The Michigan State football fan’s inevitable collapse started earlier this week when four-star quarterback and top target Nicco Marchiol committed to West Virginia and I knew it was only a matter of time before they had crow on the menu.

Sure enough, after an official visit to East Lansing over the weekend, Boise State’s four-star quarterback Katin Houser began to lean towards the Spartans.

Everyone had been quiet after his visit, but the message from East Lansing was that Mel Tucker had sold the show well and it gave Houser something to think about. Everything seemed like good signs for the Spartans, but nothing concrete made it look like a flip was going on until Thursday morning.

Crystal balls on 247Sport started pouring in to Michigan State with Houser coming from West Coast analysts and Spartan recruiting insiders and some even had a confidence level of 10 which equates to “locking” the site.

Michigan State is picking up steam with Houser and it looks like it’s only a matter of time before he makes it official and becomes a Spartan and top recruit in Tucker’s 2022 class.

Michigan State football recruiting on a roll

Some fans have knocked Tucker’s recruitment so far, but those people don’t realize he’s only been recruiting face-to-face for about three weeks and he’s already jumped the Michigan State class into the top 25 nationally and it seems insist that it is only about to get better.

Add Houser to the class along with a former Notre Dame tight end commit who is trending with MSU, a three-star athlete in Shannon Blair who could commit Friday, a high four-star offensive tackle who just visited last weekend and loved what he saw (along with Kiyaunta Goodwin, a top 100 Kentucky commit), Alex VanSumeren who is one of the best defensive linemen in the class, and a couple of talented receivers who are still on the board and you’re looking at a legitimate top 25- group .

Michigan State’s class has grown quite a bit over the past few weeks, and it’s only going to get better, especially if Houser makes it official soon.