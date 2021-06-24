Joe Graves, director of Vicksburg Parks and Rec, announces his retirement – The Vicksburg Post

Over the past 17 years, Vicksburg’s recreational opportunities have multiplied and diversified.

From large projects like Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi to smaller ones like a disc golf course at Halls Ferry Park and a summer camp for kids, the city’s parks and recreation department seems to have something for everyone these days.

And now one of the people whose vision made that happen is stepping down.

Joe Graves, the city’s parks and rec director since 2004, has announced that he will retire on June 30. The 63-year-old said a combination of factors led to the decision.

There’s a new government coming up with new ideas, and it’s just time for me to do something different. I spent 22 years on St. Al and 17 years here, said Graves, who was also the baseball head coach of St. Aloysius High Schools from 1982-2004. I’ve put in a lot of time and hard work in the community since I helped children and everyone to do my best. I have many friends who have helped me a lot all the time. I’ve spent a lot of time in the community doing things for the community and making their lives better. It’s time for me to do some family stuff.

Graves led the St. Als baseball team to nearly 250 wins, finishing second in 2002. He left at the end of the 2003-04 school year and took the job three months later as head of the Vicksburgs Parks and Recreation Department.

At the time, the city’s facilities consisted mainly of baseball fields and tennis courts in Halls Ferry Park, a few softball fields along Army Navy Drive and City Pool.

During Graves’ tenure, that list grew to include a skateboard park adjacent to City Pool, a disc golf course in Halls Ferry Park, and the new Sports Force complex on Fisher Ferry Road.

The tennis courts have been expanded and improved to the point that Halls Ferry Park can host a number of USTA state events, high school state tournaments and college tournaments each year. The facility is also in the late stages of adding pickleball courts for that growing sport.

Graves started several events and camps under his care. A children’s summer camp currently operates weekdays at the Jackson Street Community Center. A cornhole tournament last fall was such a success that a sequel is planned this year with nearly 200 teams coming to Vicksburg. The town also sponsored a major table tennis tournament, and Graves was responsible for organizing the annual July 4 fireworks show in the center.

We have made many improvements. I think our parks and recreation are as good as anyone in the state, Graves said. We have expanded our tennis courts. We have pickleball courts that will be ready soon. We deployed Sports Force. We have set up skateboard parks. We’ve made improvements everywhere.

Graves said the managers under him, such as tennis director Rick Shields, City Pool manager Sylvia Gurtowski, maintenance manager Rick Daughtry and assistant director Jay Harper, have made things easier by doing their jobs well. He also praised his own bosses, such as current South Ward Councilor Alex Monsour, whose responsibilities include overseeing the Parks and Rec Department for having a vision of what recreation can bring to Vicksburg.

This job has been a blessing. I’ve had the opportunity to help a lot of people, help the kids here in the community, and offer a lot of programs, Graves said. We have a little bit of everything. All my people have done a good job. I appreciate the mayor and Alex (Monsour) and all of them for their patience and cooperation with me. I’ve always tried my best to do everything they wanted me to do, and to do the best I could. We did a great job.

Monsour said Graves was easy to work with.

The thing about Joe and me was that we always worked together to bring something new to Vicksburg. We’ve built a lot in the past four years I’ve served Joe, Monsour said. He has contacts, he has worked with everyone and they enjoy working with him.

As for the following. Graves was unsure. He said he may return to coaching in some capacity once his 4-year-old grandson starts playing sports.

I don’t know what I’m going to do yet. I’m going to try to take it easy and get my ducks lined up and see how things work, Graves said. Maybe I’ll get back into it (coaching). I have a 4 year old grandson and maybe I’ll work with him and coach him a bit, and get him ready to play ball.

Going forward, Graves said he hopes the city will continue to build on what he and others have started. An expansion and improvements to the adult softball courts at City Park and ongoing upgrades to the Halls Ferry Park tennis complex were the main things he hoped to see in the future.

Overall, though, he said he came out with the satisfaction of a job well done.

I’ve done pretty much everything I wanted to do. Alex Monsour helped me and I helped him do a lot of things here in the city. I hope with this next administration they can continue to expand with Alex and all of them about what we need to do to make it even better, Graves said. There is a great future for Vicksburg. We want to change the face of Vicksburg to attract people from all over the state to come here. That’s what it’s all about.