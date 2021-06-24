Mike Shidt hints at lineup uproar





The St. Louis Cardinals have been on hiatus for a month and after another bad run, manager Mike Shildt hinted at lineup changes. They have arrived. June has not been kind to the now 4th-place St. Louis Cardinals. On June 1, the Cardinals closed the day at 31-24, half a game back from the division lead. Today, June 23, it’s two games under .500 at 36-38. Amazingly, they are still within range of the division, but eventually something has to be given. After their most recent embarrassing series loss (this time a two game sweep at the hands of the 4th place Detroit Tigers), manager Mike Shildt said postgame that things might look a little different on the lineup map when the team takes to the field for their first game of four against the Pirates. “Maybe you’ll see something different tomorrow,” Shidt says of the… #stlcards lineup, recognizing that sometimes it’s valuable to “shake it up just to shake it up”. — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 23, 2021 Since about mid-April, when Shildt moved Dylan Carlson to second in the lineup, things have stayed relatively the same in the first four slots of the lineup. Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado look like a looming top four on paper, but Goldschmidt’s slow start and the on-and-off play of the other three have caused this combo to stall lately. Most likely, Shildt doesn’t mean the lineup will look drastically different, as personnel changes on the attacking side of the ball are unlikely, but a shake-up is needed. That’s exactly what happened. The Cardinals moved Carlson to the leadoff spot, moving second baseman Tommy Edman to sixth in the batting order. The rest of the lineup goes: Carlson, Goldschmidt, Arenado, Tyler O’Neill, Yadier Molina, Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Paul DeJong. Whether that new lineup delivers immediate results remains to be seen, but the Cardinals had to do it something different in batting order. The team was clearly frustrated and it was starting to shine through on the field, with baseball operations president John Mozeliak also suggesting that a lineup change was possible, and the recent struggles and bats slamming into the sand in frustration saw the Cardinals finally get the hang of it. trigger on a new look lineup. But is the lineup to blame at all? The pitching staff has faced a plethora of injuries, most notably from ace Jack Flaherty, who will be sidelined until early August at the earliest. But the Cardinals thought the lineup, considered by many to be the best of the past five seasons, would be enough to mask those flaws. That has clearly not been the case and that is why there is a great deal of support outside the organization for saying goodbye to batting coach Jeff Albert. But those within the organization have not reached that point yet. But as the offensive woes continue and the stranded runners advance into scoring position, Albert’s seat will only get hotter. For now, though, the Cardinals are hoping the new lineup will spark the offense. Wednesday is the first test and they could use every ray of hope. It’s frustrating for the fans, of course, but the frustration within the organization is at its peak right now. But the Cardinals, who are 5.5 games back in the National League Central, are fortunate to be no further back and are still well within easy reach of the Milwaukee Brewers and other rivals in the division.







