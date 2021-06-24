How a multicultural cricket team in north Canberra is taking women ‘from kitchen to fold’





After noticing many female spectators but not many female participants in local cricket matches, Sanjay and Jasmine Sharma decided to change things up in their community in northern Canberra and the women they empowered to bat and ball. tackle, have not looked back. The couple, who met at university in India, founded the non-profit Indian Australian Multicultural Sports Association (IAMSA) eight years ago from their home in Gungahlin. Their dream was to give sports enthusiasts across Canberra, especially those who had recently moved to Australia, a chance to meet others, share culture and brush up on their cricket skills. They have teams that meet regularly to train, play socially and participate in charity events and occasions like the Multicultural World Cup, but their most recent focus has been to get women on the field. The group hosted their first female-only coaching clinic last year, with great success. ( Delivered: Jasmine Sharma “Men played most of the time, I saw guys play cricket, but I never saw a girls team play in the ovals as a social comp,” thought Jasmine. “We [wanted ] to involve women of all ages from ages 13 to 50 if they want to contribute. “And the first reaction was women saying, ‘Oh, I’ve never picked up a bat before’. So we told them, if you know what a bat looks like, Sanjay and his friends and our volunteers will train you. “It’s about whether you’re willing, we’ll train you. And that’s how it started.” Do you have a story to tell about your neighborhood? Let us know at [email protected] Women move ‘from kitchen to wrinkle’ Pallavi Singh (front, center) got involved in cricket during a Pink Stump fundraiser and was surprised by how much she enjoyed the activity and community. ( Provided: Pallavi Singh Through a series of training sessions, coaching clinics and social games, IAMSA embarked on a venture they jovially call “from kitchen to fold”. “My personal opinion is that if you teach a mother, you are teaching an entire generation,” Jasmine said. “If you include mommy, if mommy is happy, then the generation is happy.” IAMSA’s women-focused programs have been so successful that girls and grandparents are now also involved in the Gungahlin sports community. “We’ve had women participating for many years, and then their girls wanted to join the community, or maybe play the social match and other cricket, because when they saw their mother doing it, they got encouragement from them,” said Jasmine. The result, I would say, is that IAMSA has gotten bigger. It gets bigger every year.” As many as 20 women at the same time participate in the IAMSA coaching clinics. ( Delivered: Jasmine Sharma Since 2017, IAMSA has organized a women’s team to participate in the McGrath Foundation’s Pink Stump Day fundraiser. And late last year, IAMSA teamed up with the Australian International Sports Organization to offer their first female ‘coach, volunteer and further education’ clinic. “We have set up a program for the women and girls so that they can coach their children, and [so] the younger players can coach their siblings and others from the community who are not yet involved,” explains Sanjay. “We asked someone from Sydney to come here and we arranged it for free for 20 girls and ladies. It was a fantastic program.” Sport ‘bringing cultures and people together’ Sanjay Sharma founded the Indian Australian Multicultural Sports Association and regularly coaches CALD women from the Canberra community. ( ABC News: Nick Haggartygar IAMSA also provides training in the run-up to tournaments or charity matches, so that the women get to know each other and take to the field confidently. Bonner native Pallavi Singh participated in one of these tournament-specific training sessions, prior to a Pink Stump Day match. “I first got involved because of the charity, because I wanted to support the cause,” Pallavi said. “I was inspired because it wasn’t just something that Jasmine and Sanjay made us do to do it. “They were involved in the whole aspect, they trained us, they booked pitches for us, they motivated us, they didn’t just let us play any game.” IAMSA also organizes clinics for children who would like to learn cricket skills. ( Delivered: Jasmine Sharma Having such a positive experience in the charity game motivated Pallavi to stop being “a spectator or a couch potato” on a more permanent basis. “As a mother of young children, I work full time and they inspired us with practical ideas for how I could really do it,” Pallavi said. “They showed me how an active lifestyle through sport can improve well-being and bring cultures and people together, especially CALD people. “My active lifestyle leads to community, well-being and charity.” The chain reaction effect Pallavi’s daughter Ananya (right) saw her mother train and decided she wanted to join in too. ( Provided: Pallavi Singh Just as Jasmine and Sanjay intended, Pallavi’s newfound love of cricket has had a flood effect on her daughter, who now trains weekly at IAMSA. “It’s been a chain reaction. She always saw me start training, so she got interested,” Pallavi said. “They give special classes for children, and she really liked it, she did it with a natural flair. “It has helped her confidence and resilience. She is very small, but she has learned that the power is in your skills, not in your physical stature. “Now she loves bowling, she loves training. She can’t wait for the next tournament.” And while some of IAMSA’s activities are shut down when the weather in Canberra dips into single digits, you can be sure to find a few dedicated stumps on the icy oval for winter races. “From my perspective, it’s fun,” laughed Sanjay, adding that the teams in the winter league come from Australia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal. But the real reason Sanjay and Jasmine have year-round activities is because of the community it creates. From walking groups to prayer groups to football and volleyball clinics to table tennis matches to meal sharing, IAMSA has gone way beyond the cricket pitch. “We’re trying to bring the community together all the time,” Sanjay said. “They share their feelings, they share their culture, they share their food, and that’s the main idea behind it.”

