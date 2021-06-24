Los Osos’ Jonathan McMillan is Domestic Boy Tennis Player of the Year – San Bernardino Sun





Jonathan McMillan was one season short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and his senior season was in jeopardy for months. McMillan made sure to stay prepared in case he got the chance to play. With many courts closed during the pandemic, McMillan often had to travel to get some practice time. “It was a tough challenge at times, but I still managed to practice almost every day,” McMillan said. That determination paid off. McMillan concluded his preliminary career by winning the Baseline League singles title and helping the Los Osos boys’ team advance to the quarter-finals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2. McMillan was the only Inland boys’ singles player chosen to compete in the CIF Southern Section individual tournament. For these reasons, McMillan has been voted Inland Boys Tennis Player of the Year. Los Osos coach Victor Marlen said McMillan returned to court this season and played his best tennis. “Jonathan didn’t skip a beat, despite everything that’s happened in the past year or so,” Marlen said. “I knew I could put him in that No. 1 singles spot and he would go there and take care of business.” McMillan said he was happy to have one last chance to compete with his teammates. “It really meant a lot to have this season,” McMillan said. “It was a great run.” McMillan attends Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, a top NCAA Division III school in Troy, New York. “He’s matured so much as a player and I think that will continue in college,” Marlen said.

