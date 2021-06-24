Sports
So Pug from West Palm Beach FL invited to national camp
WORTH MORE At first glance, 15-year-old Zo Puc has a name that seems destined for a future in hockey. And while she wasn’t born with a stick in her hand, she was eight years old when she embarked on a future in the sport.
Metaphorical namesakes aside, Pug’s talent and determination from an early age have brought her incredible success on the ice, and the young forward is on the cusp of achieving even loftier dreams as a roster for the USA Hockey national training camp in Minnesota. The camp begins Friday and runs through July 2.
You kind of go with the cliché, the sky’s the limit, said her coach, Matt Key of the Palm Beach Hawks. And that’s really true for her. She pushes herself day in, day out. She is constantly on the ice rink, sometimes seven days a week. And she is ready to work hard every day. So really for her the sky is really the limit.
Pug was one of three players selected from 40 forwards who participated in the Southeastern District tryouts, beating out players from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. She found out during a phone call on June 9 with her mother, Tara Puc.
They said her work ethic and how hard she trains, and what she showed us in those three days of tryouts were amazing, and they were excited that she was going to represent us, Tara said.
For example, from an early age she was introduced to different sports by her parents, who are both professional tennis players.
Along with her idols Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins, she chose jersey number 37 to be the way Bergeron grew up watching the Montreal Canadiens, her father’s favorite team.
I would look at the players, she said. I didn’t know their names. I just saw the way they skated, saw the way they shot. I was like, I’m going to get to that level and be the best I can be.
That determination came when she was eight years old, and it certainly exceeded the expectation of many over the next seven years.
Much of Zos’ recent success is due to the Florida Alliance, a travel program whose Under-16 team advanced to the national quarterfinals this spring.
When I joined the Alliance, I saw everyone on the… [Under-19 team]some of the older players are my biggest inspirations, Zo said. I want to be them one day.
While Zo has her role models as she continues to pursue her rink aspirations, she could very well end up being one in front of countless others if those dreams come true.
Im looking to play DI college hockey, she said. That’s my goal this year, to get scouts to look at me and to interest scouts. Then I would like to go to the Olympics. That is my ultimate goal.
