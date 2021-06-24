Brockville pickleball players face verbal attacks, vandalism

BROCKVILLE — One of North America’s fastest-growing sports has led to divisions in Brockville, leading to complaints of noise pollution, verbal attacks, and even vandalism.

Pickleball, a paddleball sport that combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, is causing a stir among neighbors who say the sport is too loud.

Players say they were yelled at, their nets cut and a new door installed because they felt unsafe. Players and residents alike agree that the courts should be moved elsewhere, but say the city is underfoot.

For homeowner Andy Mannseichner, whose house is on the court, noise is the main problem.

“It’s been overwhelming as a homeowner,” he said. “When they allowed pickleball to enter this neighborhood, they didn’t test its noise levels at all, so it was a real problem.”

The courts were installed on one of the two unused tennis courts along Stowger Boulevard in 2018, just before pickleball began to take off in popularity.

Neighbors say the flute-like ball and hard paddle make more noise than tennis.

“I know that especially the whole neighborhood around the courts struggled with it. It has affected people very negatively,” added Mannseichner, who used a decibel reader to measure the sound.

“The sound seems to be going up. I’m in a two-story halfway house. I’ve got almost ninety decibels on it, 85 to 90, countless times,” Mannseichner said. you, our bedroom is facing them, so if they work 13, 14 hours a day, it drives you crazy.”

The city has limited playtime on the courts until 6pm, but Mannseichner says that’s not enough.

“It’s given us a bit of a respite, he said. But that still gives them plenty of playing time, seven days a week.”

Pickleball player Brian Branchard agrees that the sport is noisy, but so are others.

“It’s a social activity, isn’t it?” he said. “You hear some laughter in the background, that’s what sports should be, whether this was a designated hockey rink or basketball court, you want to encourage that kind of interaction and activity. That’s what public parks are for.

“What has actually happened is there has been an explosion of interest and use of these runways, so it’s been a fantastic result,” he added. “Unfortunately what has happened as a result of its success and usage is that there have been some noise complaints. We recognize that.”

Players say courts should be moved

Branchard agrees to move the runways to a better location, away from a residential area, where there could be better parking and possibly restroom facilities.

“There are a number of locations in the city that can be used that way that require very little to transform,” he said. We would actually like to see another location that has no impact on the neighbourhood. We don’t want confrontations.

Branchard said verbal attacks have taken place both on and off the courts and a new doorway has been added along the fence for security reasons.

“Unfortunately, it has become a very toxic environment, very divisive,” he said. “Our nets have been cut. Many of our members are concerned if someone goes that far and attacks people verbally and cuts our nets, we don’t know what could happen.”

The Brockville Pickleball Association has about 340 members, about 170 of whom live in the city.

Branchard says some members have stopped playing on the Stowger courts and instead play out of town, in nearby communities like Newboro or Lansdowne.

“We are concerned for our safety, which is a major concern for some of the family members who have come out, but also just for the general pickleball community,” Branchard added.

“I’m disappointed with that,” said Brockville councilor Leigh Bursey, who lives nearby. “I hate to see someone feel uncomfortable being in the space they are, regardless of a difference of opinion.”

He said he had heard the complaints and while he is happy that the underused tennis courts have been given a new lease of life, he admits the burgeoning sport has taken the city by storm.

“What I think was something that very few expected from us, or any of us, was that this was going to grow into such a heavily used space, he said.

“It can sometimes be very, very difficult to know where NIMBY ends and where serious problems begin,” he added. “Obviously it has grown into something that I don’t think any of us intended, and in the interest of the pickleball players and the residents, I think everyone would like to see a common solution that is mutually acceptable.” is. .”

New locations suggested

A few new venue ideas have been proposed, including the YMCA or the Memorial Center.

Branchard says the city needs to come up with a short-term plan to reduce the noise and then find a new location for a designated pickleball facility that can welcome players from across the county.

“I’ve played in the US and we get tournaments from over 900 people,” he said. “You can’t tell me that the local businesses wouldn’t benefit from a three-day tournament with 900 people coming to the community.”

Mannseichner says even further limiting playtime would appease homeowners until another solution is found.

I would like to see a half and a half situation where they get to play three and a half days a week and we have three and a half days of rest,” he said. “In addition, they have to move it. There is no doubt. I know the pickleball players would rather see it out of this neighborhood. So I think we can have a joint fight on our part.”

Both Branchard and Mannseichner say the city has not communicated sufficiently about the plan to the courts.

Bursey said the council is aware of the issue and working on it, and all parties have been copied on correspondence from the city manager.

“I just hope everyone gets along,” Mannseichner said. ‘We can have a happy medium in the short term and I hope the city opens their eyes.