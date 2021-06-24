2021 Traveler Championship Leaderboard: Stars Start Slow as Kramer Hickok and Satoshi Kodaira Share the Lead in Round 1

There seemed to be a bit of US Open-induced fog hanging over most of the stars in the field at Thursday’s Travelers Championship in Round 1. None of the bigger names on the field went super low and most of them – including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka worked towards something close to the same level just to try and set up a made Friday in round 2.

Satoshi Kodaira and Kramer Hickok led together after round 1 (as we all predicted), and both had one thing in common during their rounds. They turned off the lights. That probably won’t last all week with several horses behind them picking up some steam over the next few days, but let’s take a look at a nice round 1 for both and where the stars go on Friday.

T1 Satoshi Kodaira (-8): Jim Furyk’s course record of 58 was never really in jeopardy, but Kodaira brought it down to 8 early and was incredible despite the lukewarm finish. And he did it all with basically nothing off the tee in a place where how you play off the tee is more important than most places. However, this is what happens when you get five strokes with a putter that won’t quit smoking. Still in power? Maybe not in first place, but Kodaira has been hot lately with three top-20 finishes in his last three starts.

T1. Kramer Hickok (-7): The former Texas Longhorn tries to follow in the footsteps of his old roommate, Jordan Spieth, and win over the Travelers. Spieth won it in 2017 just before he also won the Open Championship, and while Hickok still has a long way to go, he had a mental shift early in the event that could be battling on Sunday.

“I started to like the worst warm up session of the year this morning and just hit it all over, and so I really changed my strategy,” Hickok said. “I was just trying to play a little more conservatively, hitting greens, and when the putts started falling I knew it really set me free. So it felt like I was making a lot of good putts today, and the greens say roll so well that only the holes look big.”

3. Talor Gooch (-6): The low former Oklahoma State Cowboy and third lowest on the standings, Gooch fared worse than anyone in the top three on this board, but he hit his irons great. Gooch had a good run. He has only missed one cut since the Phoenix Open and is ranked #70 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Of the current top three on this board, I would be the least surprised if he wins on Sunday.

T4. Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers (-5): I saw Rodgers on the track for a while at the US Open last week. He flushes it all the way through. Not a surprise given his pedigree, but personally it is always surprising. He finished first in the field on Thursday in shots he had on approach shots and spoke after his round about the importance of staying patient as he worked on his swing over the years. He’s only made nine cuts so far in 19 starts worldwide so far in 2021, but I think he’s the man to watch out of everyone in this top 10.

T9. Sepp Straka, Kevin Stadler, Zach Johnson, Sam Burns, Bubba Watson (-4): I’m disappointed I didn’t see the Watson thing coming. He played so well at Torrey Pines last week and was spectacular over the course of his career at TPC River Highlands (fourth in strokes in the last 11 years). Watson did the bulk of his work on Thursday in the ball-striking category, and unsurprisingly is the new favorite to win this weekend (which would be his first since the 2018 Travelers Championship).

T25. Patrick Cantlay (-2): There’s a reason Cantlay is currently second behind Watson as the favorite to win, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Rick Gehman pointed this out earlier in the week, but Cantlay has three straight top 15s here and three straight top 25s overall. He seems to have recovered from what plagued him during a bizarre “three missed cuts in four outings” in the spring, and his name would fit nicely on this list of past champions. He is probably the most important man to watch in round 2.

T45. Bryson DeChambeau (-1): It wasn’t terrible for DeChambeau, but it wasn’t great either. He finished outside the top half in the field in shots he took off the tee mainly because of a water ball on the 15th and every time that happens for him it’s usually a sign that something has gone really bad. He should make the cut and certainly has the firepower to take down one of these guys from behind, but it wasn’t the start I definitely envisioned driving out that hideous 44 on the back nine at Torrey Pines .

T45. Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka (-1): The low-Koepka race is over. Both said horribly on Thursday, and that was a theme for Brooks in non-major championship events recently. Returning to the AT&T Byron Nelson, he has even lost strokes in his last five non-major rounds in three different tournaments (he didn’t make the cut at the Nelson or the Palmetto Championship in Congaree). This will be a fun mini-game that will follow in Round 2 on Friday.

