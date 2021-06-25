Urban plan for cricket in Greater Crawley launched at a special event at Three Bridges Cricket Club





The evening (Thurs 24th June) featured an All Stars Cricket session for local five to eight year olds, a girls specific session as part of an Active Sussex funded program and a Womens Softball Festival. In attendance were representatives from local cricket clubs, the local council, Active Sussex, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Sussex Cricket. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Participants in the Women’s Softball Tournament The showcase was held to celebrate the launch of a five-year plan to use cricket to build a stronger community, make a difference to Crawley’s future and embrace and celebrate the game. Sussex Cricket will continue to work closely with Crawley Borough Council, Active Sussex’s 12 cricket clubs and over 25 schools in the area, the Crawley Development Group, the National Asian Cricket Council and the England & Wales Cricket Board to deliver on these ambitions. To do this, the Urban Plan for Cricket in Greater Crawley aims to: – Discuss ways we can improve cricket facilities across the region, including refurbishing indoor and outdoor nets. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Sussex Cricket, Ifield CC, Three Bridges CC, Crawley Eagles CC, Active Sussex are all involved in the urban development plan for Cricket – Provide terrain equipment and machines to help clubs better maintain their own facilities. – Continue to increase the participation of all ages, genders, skills and backgrounds across the city. – Involve religious groups, community partners and multi-faith organizations to increase the participation of people from ethnic minority communities. – Create three Women & Girls Hubs with funding from Active Sussex to increase female participation. – Work closely with independent and council-led groups to use cricket to engage and make a difference in socially and economically disadvantaged areas. – Increase the existing provision for handicapped cricket. Gary Wallis-Tayler, Sussex Crickets Community Cricket Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to launch our cricket urban plan in Greater Crawley. Communities in Crawley are extremely passionate about cricket and there is a high demand for people to access to the game different backgrounds, genders, ages and skills. With this plan, we want to continue to grow the game and provide as many opportunities as possible for people from around the area to play the game. The plan will also enable us to increase and improve the range of indoor and outdoor facilities in the city and engage with local communities and key stakeholders to ensure cricket is the sport of choice across Crawley.” Amna Shafiq, Women & Girls Coordinator at Crawley Eagles CC, said: As we all know in Crawley, cricket is the main recreational sport in the summer and, according to some, all year round. We have more teams and players playing cricket than the facilities in the city. As a community, we need to come together and encourage more and more women and girls to get involved at all levels. I see the coming year going to be a very exciting year for women’s and girls’ cricket in Crawley. The Crawley Eagles women’s team started in 2020 and the growth from a group of women talking about cricket to a team of over 15 regular players, participating in and winning our first ever softball tournament, in addition to participating in this year’s competition and playing at Lords, was a clear signal of the interest and demand for women’s and girls’ cricket in Crawley. We hope that the urban development plan for cricket in Greater Crawley will help give women and girls more opportunities to play more cricket in a safe environment in the city. Gulfraz Riaz, Chairman of the National Asian Cricket Council, said: “It is extremely positive to see the urban development plan for cricket in Greater Crawley being launched by Sussex Cricket. Crawley as a region remains an incredibly important cricket area, especially for the South Asian Cricketing Community and it is encouraging that there are now very real and meaningful plans that will help sustain and grow cricket for generations to come, uniting the cricket family.” Councilor Chris Mullins, Cabinet Member for Welfare at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We were delighted to be involved in this exciting initiative and discussed options including working with partners to improve facilities to encourage people of all backgrounds to take up cricket play.

