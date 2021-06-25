Josh Heupel grandiose by Vols QB. to fire

Get ready for a week of positive coverage for Tennessee’s new football head coach, Josh Heupel, on how he’s delivering a kind of strong message of discipline following his most recent move. The Vols have fired first quarterback Kaidon Salter. according to Patrick Brown of GoVols247, after his second off-field incident since arriving on campus.

Salter was found in possession of marijuana at a traffic stop last week, along with Amari McNeill, according to WBIR. That follows a charge of possession, which was clearly marijuana, which he faced in an incident that saw him suspended from spring training in March, along with Aaron Willis, Isaac Washington and Martavius ​​French. according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

At first glance, this step may seem obvious. Salter has now been in trouble twice in three months. A deeper dive into this, however, reveals that his dismissal is nothing but Heupel’s pointless boast and probably the first wrong move he’s made since arriving on campus.

Let’s start with the obvious. There is much debate about whether or not marijuana should be banned, and while it is illegal in the state of Tennessee, it is now recreationally legal in nearly 20 states.

Still, since it’s illegal in the state, it’s fair to say that players should be punished for possession, and each punishment should be more severe than the last. However, while Washington and Willis transitioned, Salter and Willis were both reinstated with the Tennessee football program in early June.

Taking that into account, their penalty for a first offense was just a month of training and no games. How does that translate into a second foul by the team? Isn’t there a middle ground like a suspension for a few games, especially when the fired player, Salter, was actually underage during his first offense?

Sorry, but this new punishment seems like a leap of faith, so now you have to wonder why Heupel would do such a thing. Well, it seems pretty obvious actually. Salter is no longer as needed as he could have been when Heupel was hired a few months ago.

Right now, the Vols have a five-star drop-back passer who was the top performer in spring practice, Harrison Bailey. They have a double threat in Virginia Tech Hokies graduate transfer Hendon Hooker, who is perfectly suited to lead Heupel’s attack. Brian Maurer is still there too.

Then there are the players that Heupel specifically targeted. Michigan Wolverines bring over Joe Milton, whom he targeted this off-season and actually recruited out of high school while the Missouri Tigers’ offensive coordinator has arrived. Tennessee Football also has a 2022 commitment to four-star dual-threat Tayven Jackson.

Simply put, Heupel has three options on his roster right now, including two reliable ones, he has another quarterback he’s especially keen to see in the fall, and he’s already found his quarterback for the future on the hiring path. Taking all that into consideration, firing Salter is a win-win for him across the board.

Heupel is now able to fire a top 50 recruit who was a four-star and seemed to fit his system perfectly, at no cost to his program. He gets to build a reputation for discipline in the process and say all those flowery words about the program’s standards.

Would Heupel have fired Willis if he had committed a second offense, given Tennessee football’s desperate need for a linebacker this year? That would have been an intriguing story. Sacking Salter was an easy choice that cost him absolutely nothing on the field.