



Source: International Tennis Hall Of Fame The Davis Cup World Group 1 game of New Zealand vs Korea Republic on September 17-18 will be held at the prestigious International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. The grass court venue has a celebrated history of hosting international tennis and hosts an ATP event called the Hall of Fame Open each July. With New Zealand’s borders closed to international visitors due to COVID-19, a neutral host was required and the Hall of Fame offered their support. The chance to play our tie at such a prestigious venue as the International Tennis Hall of Fame is very special for tennis in New Zealand. The Hall of Fame team has been a great support to us and we can’t wait for September, said Tennis NZ High Performance Director Christophe Lambert. The Hall of Fame is a unique venue, and the Hall of Fame Open is the only ATP-level event played on grass fields in the US. Not being able to play in your own country is never ideal, but we asked our players to see it as an opportunity, what surface would you like to play on? They said grass, and here we are about to play on one of the best grass fields in the world, Lambert said. < class=""> New Zealand Davis Cup supporters at a New Zealand vs. Korea Rep. draw in 2017. For the Hall of Fame, the opportunity to host Davis Cup tennis provides a unique opportunity to bring world-class tennis with an international flavor back to Newport, and aligns well with the organization’s mission to preserve and celebrate tennis history , and inspire sports growth. . We were delighted to welcome the New Zealand and Korean teams to the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Davis Cup is one of the most storied and historic events in tennis, and we are delighted to host the event in the place where tennis history is celebrated throughout the year, said Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO and a past competitor for the US Davis Cup team. Note that the ITHF campus has hosted the Davis Cup twice before. Exactly 100 years ago, in 1921, the Australasian Davis Cup team, then representing Australia and New Zealand, played a draw against Japan at the venue then known as Newport Casino. In addition, the ITHF hosted the Spain v. USA quarterfinal round in 1991. As the US Open ends the week leading up to the Davis Cup and other professional and collegiate events taking place at the same time, most of the New Zealand team is expected to already be in the US for the event. < class=""> Korean Davis Cup supporters at a New Zealand vs. Korea Rep. draw in 2017. Davis Cup by Rakutenis the largest annual international team competition in world sport. Davis Cup, one of the cornerstones of the tennis calendar, offers players the chance to represent their country in an otherwise individual sport. Founded by Hall of Famer Dwight Davis in 1900, Davis Cup began as a challenge match between the US and the British Isles, with that first event being held at the Longwood Cricket Club in Boston, Massachusetts. Today, more than 120 countries compete in the annual event. Fan access information will be available closer to the event date. < class="">

