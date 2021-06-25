A new football stadium and hockey arena in Des Moines is lining up to get nearly all the state funding their backers have asked for.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority has proposed allocating $26.5 million to a newDes Moines Buccaneers Hockey Arena at Merle Hay Mall, according to an agenda pack released Thursday afternoon for the authority’s meeting on Friday. It has also proposed to allocate $23.5 million for the planned football stadium on the Dico Superfund site in the center.

The board of directors is expected to vote on the recommendations at Friday’s meeting. The mall renovation and stadium construction were among the 10 projects government personnel considered for state funding under what is known as the Reinvestment District Program.

The price for the mall is $3.5 million less than the lenders’ request. But Liz Holland, CEO of Merle Hay Investors, told the Des Moines Register she was pleased. The Buccaneers hope to play in the new arena next year.

“We’re ready to go,” Holland said. “So we’re very grateful that we got the lion’s share of what we asked for.”

The proposed price for the football stadium, which will be developed by the Krause Group, owner of the Kum & Go supermarket chain, is $3.6 million less than the request. But like the Netherlands, Jerry Haberman, president of Krause+, the real estate arm of the conglomerate, said: “Our campaign team and supporters are thrilled.”

“We really appreciate the board envisioning the potential of these projects,” said Haberman.

Calling schedulenot just for the football stadiumand an adjacent plaza, as well as three hotels, a music venue, a Kum & Go, a grocery store, a brewery, and an apartment building.

Metro Des Moines aims for half of available funds

The authority’s reinvestment district program is funded by tax revenues that the projects are expected to generate.

Normally, the money goes to the state when consumers pay sales tax on items such as clothing and groceries. But when the government designates a reinvestment district, such as the arena and stadium, the revenue goes to the local government for that area, which allocates the money as the developer has requested.

Des Moines will manage the football stadium fund. It partnered with Urbandale on the cross-border arena project.

Urbandale Economic Development Director Curtis Brown said on Thursday the city is negotiating with the Buccaneers to finance the renovations.

This will certainly be a big step forward not only for downtown Urbandale, but it is very important to note that this is also a project that is good for the economy and quality of life in Northwest Des Moines and really central Iowa, Brown said. And we hope that when this project is fully completed, it will be an asset to the entire state.

Des Moines Development Services Director Erin Olson-Douglas said she was excited about the authority’s awards. But she said city officials need to figure out how to cover the difference between the recommended amounts and the total requested.

“We asked the state what we thought the projects really needed to develop,” she said. ‘We were looking for a way to ensure that these projects can continue. But we do have to go back and do some internal work to identify those paths.”

Still, if passed, the government officials’ recommendation would yield Des Moines subway projectsprojecten half of the available $100 million under the District Reinvestment Programme.

Other Iowa projects recommended to receive funds include:

Ames asked for $10 million of $21.6 million for an indoor swimming center.

Cedar Rapids requested $9 million of $39.5 million for four downtown developments.

Fort Dodge asked $17 million of $18 million for a shopping and entertainment area.

Newton $14 million for a hotel, shops and restaurants. The city had requested $15.5 million.

Build football stadium on Dico . factory site

Kyle Krause, whose family owns Krause Group, announced in September 2019 that he wanted to build a football stadium downtown. The team he owns, the Des Moines Menace, currently plays at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines.

With its own stadium, the Menace would join USL Championship, the second tier of American men’s professional soccer, a step below the burgeoning Major League Soccer. The team currently competes in the fourth tier, USL League Two.

The Krause Group’s plan is to build on the reorganized Superfund site currently occupied by the long-shuttered Dico factory, south of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the east bank of the Raccoon River.

Dico started production there in 1946. In the hands of a number of owners, it made everything from ice cream freezers to weed killers to wheels and brakes.

Researchers at the United States Environmental Protection Agency have been monitoring the site for nearly half a century. EPA reports said that Dicoused dumped a cancer-causing chemical called trichlorethylene to remove the grease from wheels, then sludge containing the chemical, known as TCE, onto a dirt road at the site to hold back dust.

The EPA found traces of the chemical in Des Moines drinking water and in the soil around the plant’s five buildings. Researchers later said they found traces of mercury in the ground and another cancer-causing chemical called PCB in the buildings’ insulation.

The federal government has won several lawsuits against Dico since the company closed the Southern Des Moines plant in 1995. Last September, Dico agreed to pay a $11.5 million judgment and donate the land to the city of Des Moines.

The EPA is demolishing three of the old factory buildings and installing a system to treat the nearby water. Des Moines will pay a contractor to demolish the rest of the buildings.

As the legal battle raged, city officials long saw the site as a prime place to expand downtown. In 2014, Tom Ahart, Superintendent of Des Moines Schools, said he wanted to build a stadium there for school teams to share. The school board eventually reached an agreement to build a stadium on the Drake University campus instead, a project that is now on hold due to a surge in building material prices.

The Krause Group stepped in with its ambitious plans. In a second phase, the group is proposing 14 additional retail and restaurant buildings, linking the stadium area to the downtown Western Gateway, where the company is headquartered. The total cost is estimated at $535 million.

Last week, a private fundraising division announced that the group had raised approximately $20 million, including: a recent donation of $5 million of the Des Moines-based American Equity Life Insurance Co. The company’s CEO, Anant Bhalla, wrote in an opinion piece from Des Moines Register that “we want to be part of the metamorphosis of this site for our home city.”

Hockey arena planned for former Younkers space

In Merle Hay Mall, a building vacated when the mall’s Younkers department store closed in 2018 was set to be converted into the hockey arena. A Kohl’s store near the former Younkers building moves to a new space under construction on the Merle Hay Road side of the mall, to make way for a hotel that is also envisaged as part of the arena project.

The arena is said to contain a gym, offices and classrooms for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a junior league hockey team for boys ages 16 to 20 who attend high school and college-level classes while trying to reach the pros. The team currently plays at the outdated Buccaneer Arena on Hickman Road in Urbandale.

In addition to the 3,500-seat main rink, the new arena would house three other ice rinks, a potential lure for youth tournaments. Including the hotel, developers expect the project to cost $121 million.

The owners of Merle Hay Mall are also trying to sell a nearby office building, which they believe would be a good location for a senior apartment complex.

The decisions of the Economic Development Authority this week, while an important step, will not be final. The developers for each project will have to submit a new application to the authority by February, with studies on whether their visions are realistic and proof that they have funders ready to give them the necessary money to build.

The authority would still have the ability to adjust how much money each project gets.

Before Thursday’s announcement, the Council of Authority had rejected four other proposals, including redevelopment of Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, a new recreational area in Johnston, a downtown Norwalk and improvements to the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville.

Staff writer Kim Norvell contributed to this article.

