7 Stories of Good News: ‘Light Speed ​​Chess’; Music to retire





ABOUT AMERICA People who don’t understand table tennis may see it as a mindless game in a recreation room that invariably ends with the frustration of trying to hold on to that seemingly lighter-than-air ping-pong ball.

Three Maryland high school students and their coach will dissuade you from that idea. “It’s light-speed chess,” Larry Hodges, a coach at the Maryland Tennis Center, told Patch after three table tennis superstars made the United States Under 13 National Team and were able to finish in Team USA at the Olympics.

Table tennis, he said, is “one of the most tactical games imaginable, but you only have a split second to make your decisions.” Young athletes Mu Du, Ryan Lin and Stanley Hsu took three of the eight places in the national team. By Colleen Martin for Gaithersburg, Maryland, Patch

(Photo courtesy of Steve Hsu) Mending a broken heart It wasn’t about a bike. It was about mending the broken heart of a 12-year-old. A group of police officers from West Orange, New Jersey, recently sprang into action to make a big difference to a local youth after his bike was stolen. By Eric Kiefer for Brick, New Jersey, Patch (Photo courtesy of the City of West Orange) Do you want fries with that birthday? If Kyle Verity had asked for fries for his birthday, he would surely have gotten them from the customers he’s been welcoming to McDonald’s restaurant in Mattituck, New York for 14 years. They surprised Verity, who has an autism spectrum disorder, and threw him a 30th birthday party he probably won’t forget. And it wasn’t just a handful of people who showed up. By Lisa Finn for North Fork, New York, Patch

(Lisa Finn/Patch) Leaving on a high note Some teachers are showered with flowers, gift cards and plaques when they retire. But when Toms River, New Jersey, high school student Jack Harjes learned that his social studies teacher, Lee Adelizzi, was retiring, he wrote an entire musical and got friends to help him perform, produce, and film. By Karen Wall for Toms (Karen Wall/Patch) Start your engine There are many other ways to show appreciation for teachers. Germantown, Maryland, high school math teacher Joseph Bostic Jr. got a new car as teacher of the year at Montgomery County Public Schools. Bostic, who hasn’t had a car for a year, said he was grateful for the gift and “it’s a blessed opportunity” to be named teacher of the year in the district. By Colleen Martin for Germantown, Maryland, Patch

(Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Public Schools) Why did Hercules roar? Hercules (top photo) disappeared from his home in Hillsborough, New Jersey, just before a strong northeasterly wind hit the area on January 30. The Bengal cat certainly lived up to its name, but after many months of searching, “I was done with the heart,” Dana Calvo said. “I thought he was gone.” Then she saw his face in a social media post. When she picked it up, Hercules let out a roar. “I was so excited I was shaking,” Calvo said. “I couldn’t even open a can of tuna.” By Alexis Tarrazi for Hillsborough, New Jersey Patch Why was this dog’s tail wagging? Finally, some good wins: On Saturday, a dog left behind and tethered to a mile marker in Greenport, New York, went to her forever home with James Crosser, the police officer who rescued her, and his wife. “They were all grinning from ear to ear,” said Gabrielle Stroup of the North Fork Animal Welfare League. “It brought tears to our eyes and it’s a heartwarming ending to see how happy the two are to welcome her into their home!” By Lisa Finn for North Fork, New York, Patch (Gabrielle Stroup / North Fork Animal Welfare League)

