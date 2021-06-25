Contract talks with Jason Kidd to become Mavericks new head coach soon

UPDATING: The Dallas Mavericks Have Started Negotiations With Nike Executive Nico Harrison To Open Their President Of Basketball Operations multiple reports.

Harrison Reportedly has developed strong relationships with players from across the league during his long tenure at Nike.

Original story: Before we dissect Rick Carlisles’ possible motives for doing what he did Thursday, a little context: This strange coaching habit can literally be traced back to the inventor of basketballs.

Didn’t refer to the news that Carlisle became the Indianas coach exactly one week after stepping down as Mavericks coach after 13 seasons. Whether thrown overboard by choice or force, coaches, at least the good ones, often land softly.

Nor is it shocking that Carlisle ended up in Indiana, where he spent three seasons as an assistant and four seasons as a head coach and where his daughter Abby was born, although no one would see the 34-38 Pacers as a step up from 42-30 Luka Doncic led Dallas.

From a Mavericks perspective, this was the most eyebrow-raising thing Carlisle told ESPN in what was essentially a goodbye Dallas, hello Indiana interview: I hope Jason Kidd will be the next coach of the Mavs because he and Luka have so many things mean as players.

I’m told that special counsel Dirk Nowitzki unsurprisingly strongly supported Michael Finley’s promotion to president of basketball ops and the hiring of Jason Kidd and that contract talks with Kidd are moving quickly. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 25, 2021

Carlisle did add that it would simply be a great marriage, but that’s just an opinion, though that didn’t detract from the shock of his words or timing.

In summary: Carlisle walked away from the Mavericks, alone or with a gentle push, and now he’s giving unsolicited advice to Mark Cuban?

As the 15th winning coach in NBA history and the only one to lead the Mavericks to a championship, Carlisles’ opinion certainly matters, but uttering it now on the subject is bold and oddly timed at best.

Ex-Maverick’s great Kidd is in fact the leading candidate. A source told The news on Thursday, that special counsel Dirk Nowitzki Cuban recommended that the Mavericks elevate Michael Finley to president of basketball operations and hire Kidd as head coach, but the source stressed that talks are ongoing and no decision has been made on either position.

Also pictured in the head coach’s photo is Mavericks’ seventh-year assistant Jamahl Mosley, who, according to a source, has been told he will be interviewed.

Carlisles’ public support for Kidd certainly isn’t meant to be a blow to Mosley, who on many occasions has defended Carlisle as someone late for a head coach job, but it certainly doesn’t help Mosley’s case in Dallas.

The fact is, Kidd doesn’t need Carlisles’ approval. Kidd already has abundant support from within the franchise, at the highest level, meaning Cuban and recently appointed advisor Nowitzki.

Kidd is, of course, best known in Dallas as the point guard who led the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title at age 38, with Carlisle as head coach.

Kidd also played for the Mavericks in 2011-12 and verbally agreed to return the following season, but changed his mind and signed with the Knicks.

That created a brief rift between Cuban and Kidd, mostly on the part of Cubans, but the pair soon softened their differences and became close again.

At no time was that more apparent than on September 7, 2018, when Kidd singled out his former boss during his inaugural address at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mark Cuban, thank you for giving me the opportunity to win a championship as one of the best owners in the sport.

Cuban, in the audience that evening in Springfield, Massachusetts, was visibly shaken. Reminiscent of the day of 2007 when Nowitzki was named NBA Most Valuable Player, days after a crushing playoff ouster by Golden State, Cuban nearly collapsed when describing how much Nowitzki meant to the organization.

On December 12, 2018, months after Kidd was fired as Milwaukees coach, Kidd sat next to Cuban and watched as the Mavericks and young point guard Doncic defeated the Hawks.

Kidd was in town to spend a few days with Carlisle and his staff before heading to San Antonio to do the same with Gregg Popovich and his staff.

This is home, a beaming Kidd told me in the hallway of the American Airlines Center that evening, in between greeting well-meaning fans. Many good memories, many good things happened here.

He raved about Doncic’s amazing basketball IQ, who was on track to join Kidd as the only Mavericks to win Rookie of the Year.

Rick, I think, doesn’t get enough credit for what he does as a coach and also just change with time, Kidd added that night. The game has changed so I just wanted to pick his brain when I go back to coaching just to see what happens.

Kidd did indeed return to coaching as a Lakers assistant for the past two seasons, adding a 2020 NBA championship ring to the one he earned as Maverick.

A Kidd-Mavericks pairing makes a lot of sense for the reasons Carlisle described, and there would be irony too: Finley is the key player for whom Kidd was traded to Phoenix in December 1996, ending the Three Js era.

We just needed a little more time, Kidd joked in his Hall of Fame speech.

So why did Carlisle come out on Thursday and publicly declare that Kidd would replace him?

For whatever reason, coaches feel the need to have a say in hiring their successor. That has been going on for over a century.

Ever since the inventor of basketballs, James Naismith, succeeded one of his former players, Forrest Phog Allen, as Kansas coach in 1907.

