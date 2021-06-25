Transfers Occurring During the Pasco County Football Preparation Season | Sport





While many high school teams organize training sessions, there is a slew of athletes still deciding where to play preparatory football this fall. The proverbial carousel that is the transfer phase has taken place in Pasco County with a number of players announcing via social media where they plan to start high school in the fall. One student-athlete who publicly announced his decision is former Bishop McLaughlin who raced back Dontrevius Jackson, who ran more than 700 meters with the Hurricanes last season. Jackson sent out a tweet announcing that he will be playing at Zephyrhills Christian Academy for his senior campaign. Jackson has now been reunited with Adrian Miller III, who played quarterback for Bishop McLaughlin last fall. The Hurricanes have had a tough season since the end of football in the fall, as Jackson and Miller III were transferred and athletic director Rex Desvaristes recently stepped down to accept a position with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. ZCA has made additions since the end of the season, including a new synthetic turf pitch. Other players who have also switched are Wiregrass Ranchs Thomas Puhek, who is on his way to Carrollwood Day School. Puhek plays on the defensive line and made 13 tackles last fall. Fivay Defending Defender Keyshawn Simmons is another player who has transitioned and attends Central High School in Brooksville. Simmons made 15 tackles for the Falcons in 2020. High school teams will begin practice later this summer before competing in scrimmages and kickoff classics. Andy Villamarzo can be reached at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.

