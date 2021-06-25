Hopkinton Boys Tennis Advances to Division 2 Sectional Finals

HOPKINTON Hopkinton junior Spencer Smith has an interesting nickname.

Called “Spoon” by his teammates and friends, the No. 1 doubles partner first got his nickname when he was a freshman.

“It was the brother of one of my friends whose name was actually Spencer, his nickname was ‘Spoon’,” Smith said after the Hillers’ 4-1 win over Westwood in the Division 2 South boys’ tennis semi-final. “When I got to school, he nicknamed my first year ‘Spoon’.”

Although Smith and doubles partner Rex Lind dropped their first doubles match in three sets, 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, Hopkinton had already taken the win by that point.

“That’s where the team aspect comes in,” Smith said. “Even though we lost, we still won as a team and we’ll be right back tomorrow and hopefully bring our ‘A’ match.

“We found out that our team had already taken the win in our third set,” Smith added. “So knowing that we had already won as a team, we were able to relax a bit and just have fun.”

Hillers coach Mike Miller has high praise for his All-Star first doubles duo of Rex Lind and the performer known as “Spoon.”

“They’re a great duo,” Miller said. “The two play off each other pretty well. You definitely need that team chemistry in doubles and they have it.

“They push each other, they talk to each other, they communicate with each other.” Miller added.

After second singles, Lex Kaye easily defeated Westwood’s Matt Hiller in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 second doubles pair from Thomas Guerra and Andrew Palacios defeated brothers Rahul and Rithik Mathieu, 6-4, 6-4 and senior Aidan Yagoobi took the semifinal victory for Hopkinton with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 win over Josh Minsky in first singles.

“He served very well in the first set,” said Yagoobi. “But then I put myself down, got a grounder and I started hitting my backhand slice and got things going and carried that to the tiebreak.”

Yagoobi carried that momentum from the tiebreak into the second set.

“I came out strong, lost my serve but then broke back,” said Yagoobi. “I was super comfortable in the second set.”

Miller attributes much of the team’s overall success and chemistry to Yagoobi’s leadership.

“He would do well to let many other players play off-season,” Miller said. “That’s what you’re really looking for when it comes to team leadership.

“He does a great job bringing everyone together, he’s very inclusive, whether it’s the team meetings, he brings a lot of positivity to the team culture.”

Now the second-placed Hillers will face the highest-placed Duxbury at 5pm on Friday

“It’s really exciting,” Yagoobi said. “We’re a super young team, we’re growing and for a lot of these kids it’s their first time in the tournament, so they’re all getting that experience and we’re all playing well.”

Miller knows his team has an uphill task in the traditional powerhouse Duxbury, especially playing a rare back-to-back.

“We don’t usually play back to back, I think we’re lucky in this case,” Miller said. “It definitely outperforms the alternative.

“We know they’re going to be good and we know we need to be better, so in terms of preparation I think the idea is that we’re going to try to rest the kids’ legs today and get back on top (Friday).”

After the year that many student athletes have weathered the coronavirus pandemic, the Hillers are grateful to have a season, let alone a postseason.

“We’re lucky to have a postseason,” Smith said. “I know a lot of other sports haven’t, but we’re really excited to be here and to continue playing tennis.”

“It’s always good to play in the postseason,” Miller said. “I can’t wait to see how far these kids can go.”

