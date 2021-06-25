A tradition can start for NH field hockey | Sport

A conversation between coaches Nichole Treadway and Kelli Braley sparked what could be a new annual charity tradition for senior New Hampshire high school hockey players.
After Vermont withdrew from the Twin State Senior Field Hockey game in April, Londonderrys Treadway and Souhegans Braley decided to create an in-state senior game to benefit Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center in Manchester.
The inaugural New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association East-West Senior Game will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Souhegan High School. Treadway and Exeter coach Deb Grott will lead Team East and Braley and Keene coach Michelle Tiani will lead Team West.
Treadway said Vermont decided in April not to play the Twin State game because many of its teams didn’t play last school year amid pandemic uncertainty. The Twin State game was also canceled last year.
We really wanted to do something for the girls, said Treadway, the NHFHCA’s president. Kelli came up with something for charity, just to make it fun and show some of our seniors, to keep the tradition of keeping a game alive.
Each Team East and Team West player who entered Saturday’s game was tasked with raising at least $100 for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center. The total amount raised was nearly $4,000 Tuesday, Treadway said.
Londonderry midfielder Emily Coquette, who plays for Team East on Saturday, said she reached her $100 goal within 24 hours of posting a Facebook post asking friends and family for donations.
Entry to the game is free and donations are accepted at the door.
Treadway said she and Braley chose to donate the proceeds to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center because of their ties to the New Hampshire hockey community. The annual Playing for a Purpose hockey jamboree in August also raises money for the center.
The Playing for a Purpose jamboree was created by Manchester Memorial alumni and twin sisters Jenna and Kelly Freitas. Their mother, Christine, who was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2002 at Norris Cotton, is now hosting the event.
After running virtual challenges, which Treadway said raised about $6,000-7,000 last August as a result of the pandemic, the jamboree will return this summer for its 10th episode on Saturday, August 28 at Memorial.
Christine Freitas will be at Saturday’s game and Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center Executive Director Jaclynn Rodriguez will speak at halftime.
It made sense to have that our charity and just continue that, Treadway said. Christine is a special part of our New Hampshire hockey family. Every time we can help her and help the cancer center is very special.
An in-state game allowed any New Hampshire high school hockey team to nominate a senior to participate in the exhibit. Some coaches nominated traditional MVP-style players, while others made their nominations based on sportsmanship, Treadway said.
Treadway said players will arrive about two hours before Saturday’s game to get acquainted and practice.
Cowette, who will be a twirler at Purdue University this fall, is looking forward to seeing friends she hasn’t seen in a while and playing one more game before ending her hockey career.
I’ve decided not to play in college, so our last play-off game against Windham which I thought would be my last game, said Cowette. I’m excited to get out on the field and play one last time.
Cowette said she would like to see the East-West game continue as another option for senior hockey players.
Treadway said she and her fellow high school coaches want that to happen.
I think we have intent to continue this one way or another, Treadway said. We have a very strong association and we certainly try to do what we can to support the girls as best as possible and give them as many opportunities as possible. I think this is something that we would all like to see continue.
NHFHCA Senior East-West Senior Game Rosters
Emily Covette, Midfielder, Londonderry; Marina Braga, Defense, Bedford; Monina Tosi, keeper, Bishop Guertin; Grace Mayhew, Midfielder, Manchester Central/West; Hailey Morse, midfielder/striker, Manchester Memorial; Chloe Kapsambelis, forward/midfielder, Merrimack; Charlotte Rohlfs, midfielder, Derryfield; Alida Oak, Midfielder, Exeter; Abby Jowett, forward/midfielder/defense, Pinkerton; Anna Ricci, Defense, Portsmouth; Briana Boucher, midfielder/striker, Salem; Emma Antkowiak, Defense, Timberlane; Maddie OHare, striker, Windham; Sam Crochetiere, Midfielder, Winnacunnet; Jeannine Turgeon, Midfielder, Dover; Brooke Chandler, Midfielder, St Thomas; Ashlyn Toupin, midfielder/striker, Bishop Brady; Grace Leonard, Defense, Concord; Allison Drew, forward/midfielder/defense, Kingswood; Quinn Meserve, goalkeeper, Kingswood; Marianna DAmelio, Midfielder/Defense, Sanborn.
Kate Blaisdell, striker, Hanover; Sydney Gonyea, forward, Lebanon; Paige Jette, Midfielder/Defense, Mascoma; Haley Dukette, Midfielder, Newfound; Elizabeth Gonyea, forward, Conant; Holly Hoyt, forward, Plymouth; Gabby Savo, Defense, Stevens; Jaden Greenwald, attacker, Keene; Carly Bernard, goalkeeper, Monadnock; Eliza Bates, midfielder/striker, Newport; Ella Dishong, midfielder/striker, ConVal; Kacie Weston, forward, John Stark; Allison Adams, goalkeeper, Mascenic; Erin Jasper, Midfielder/Defense, Milford; Juliette Rafuse, Attacker, Souhegan; Meggie Haley, Midfielder, Hopkinton; Abby Nadeau, striker/midfielder, Kearsarge; Meredith Buckley, Midfielder/Defense, Goffstown; Reilly Swislosky, forward, Merrimack Valley; Leah LaCross, Midfielder, Pembroke; Mickailey Walsh, Defense, Berlin; Taryn Fountain, midfielder, Gilford; Lydia Tucker, midfielder, Laconia.