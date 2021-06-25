Dont Be Snide: Everything You Need To Know For Current Stool Streams LVI, Live At 2:30pm ET





Welcome back to another edition of Stool Streams presented by High Noon Hard Seltzer. Today’s Main Event features the highly anticipated rematch in Stool Streams Cornhole history. After the birth of their rivalry last week, Nate and Frank The Tank begin another battle of the bags today. We also have two extra games in the run up to the big one, plus it’s another chance for you to take home the $1,500 progressive jackpot. Here’s a rundown of each of our three games today: Don’t forget to make your choicesto enter the Progressive Jackpot sweepstakes. $1,500 is yours if you can successfully go 6-for-6 in the Play Barstool app.

Match 1 Jeff D. Lowe vs. MRags History: Jeff 3-1, MRags debut Storylines: Our opening game today gives MRags a chance to prove he is a solid competitor within the Triple S. After being smoked during his table tennis debut, he now faces an uphill battle against Jeff D. Lowe in Cornhole, who is one of the best players in the office in this sport. It will be interesting to see what Jeff is more focused on: his match against MRags or his sideline activities for our main event. Quotes to Remember: “I think I’m disrespected. I’ve seen some rankings put me at the bottom of the list.” – Jeff D. Lowe “Jeff has the best hair in the office, is a great host, but it will be a shame if he goes down hard.” – MRags Question 1 – Series Winner Series Question 2 – Total Cornholes (Game 1) Match 2 – Billy Football vs. Feitelberg History: Billy 0-2, Facts 1-1 Storylines: It’s a new era for William Pigskin. After several years as an intern, he makes his first appearance at Stool Streams Stadium as a full-time employee. While his record may not indicate it, we’ll call it a clean sheet for Billy, who is still looking for his first Cornhole win in the Triple S. Tommy is a late substitute for this match, and also looking for his first career win today. Quotes to Remember: “Fact is a fashionista.” – Billy “Tommy’s good at Cornhole, but he’s being gassed.” – Tommy Question 3 – Series Winner Question 4 – Victory Margin (Game 2)

Match 3 – Nate vs. Frank The Tank History: Nate 2-2, Frank 0-3 Storylines: Welcome to one of the highly anticipated rematches in Stool Streams history. This match will be a MUST-WATCH competition. After Frank The Tank nearly took his first career win last week, he has another chance this afternoon to take on Nate. Can the New Jersey native finally overcome the hump against his rival? Time will tell. Quotes to Remember: “I have to work on not throwing the bag too high. My parabola has to be smaller.” – Nate “A miracle, the curse never ends.” – Frank The Tank on what needs to be done for him to win Question 5 – Series Winner Question 6 – Total Cornholes (Entire Match) The first pitch is at 2:30 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to make your choices and we’ll see you then. If you need some time before we get on the air, here are some other matches from past broadcasts.

