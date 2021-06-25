Scottie Pippen on difference between Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons: ‘Giannis doesn’t mind being humiliated’

Ben Simmons has been widely blamed for the second-round loss of No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers to the underdog and injury-riddled Atlanta Hawks. While Simmons wasn’t the only problem for the 76ers, he scored just five points in Game 7 of that series and was held to single digits in each of the last three games. More disturbingly, he shot just 33.3 percent from the foul line, including a miserable 4-of-14 draw in a Game 5 loss that saw the 76ers take a 26-point lead.

Simmons has many virtues as a player. He is an excellent defender. His passing is essential to Philadelphia’s offense and he is one of the best transition players in basketball. But that refusal to try and score late in playoff games was ultimately his downfall. Scottie Pippen would know. He shares some stylistic similarities with Simmons, but was a much better scorer late in games. In an interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Pippen made it clear that because of those scoring problems, he didn’t even think Simmons should have been in the game against the Hawks in the fourth quarter.

“I’ve seen a lot of games that Doc [Rivers] I shouldn’t have had him in the fourth quarter,” said Pippen. “If I give you a deck of cards and I give you a deuce of heart and a deuce of diamonds, and we’re playing Spades, why do you keep taking them ? cards if you know you’re going to lose in that category? This kid has been like this all along and Doc brought him in and made him fail. He’s been like that! And you know he’s been like that. And Doc kept putting him in the game, he kept letting that team make mistakes on him. Take him out of the game! The Lakers did it with Shaq, and he’s bigger and more dominant and probably more fearless than Ben Simmons. Doc made him a failure.”

Pippen compared Simmons to another All-Star who has trouble shooting: Giannis Antetokounmpo, and identified the only significant difference between the two.

“He’s still a good basketball player,” Pippen started. “That’s his weakness: playing basketball. If you take that from Ben Simmons, he has no weakness. That’s Giannis’s weakness too. But Giannis doesn’t mind being humiliated. That’s the difference between him and Ben Simmons. Giannis will go to the free throw line and shoot two f—–air balls and next time come straight down and try to dunk on you If Ben Simmons misses a free throw he will start to pass before getting to the free throw line on the other side He wouldn’t even cross half the court with the basketball because he was so afraid of being humiliated if he went to that foul line That’s why he didn’t try to make that dunk at the end of the game He does it all year, bro.”

Antetokounmpo shoots 55.4 percent of the foul line this postseason. He has been called up for two 10-second fouls during his pre-shot routine, one against the Miami Heat and another against the Brooklyn Nets. Nets fans counted to 10 while he was on the line to calm him down, and he has scored several free throws this post season.

Still, Antetokounmpo has never shown any fear of going to the basket at any point. He has averaged more than 11 shots in the restricted area per game this postseason, by far the most of any player. He leads all Bucks with an average of 4.9 shots per fourth quarter in the postseason. In comparison, Simmons only tried three shots in all seven fourth quarters against Atlanta. He often went to great lengths not to shoot. Late in a close Game 7, he passed a wide open dunk to give an unwise pass to Matisse Thybulle, which led to just one run on the foul line. Joel Embiid would later call the moment the game’s turning point.

Simmons has always been a more rigid player than Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee star has also always struggled from behind the arc, but has committed to trying multiple three-pointers per game in an effort to improve. He has taken over more than 1,300 3s in his career. Simmons has only attempted 34, despite former coach Brett Brown telling Simmons he wanted at least one attempt per game.

Simmons simply avoids situations where he struggles. Antetokounmpo embraces them and actively tries to improve through game replays. That could explain why Antetokounmpo’s team is still alive this post-season and Simmons’s is not.