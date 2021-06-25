Spring Hill NFL Flag Football League Continues to Grow | Sport





SPRING HILL There hasn’t been much excitement behind the annual youth flag football seasons, but one league is starting to create a seasonal buzz. When Hernando County childhood parents think of a football league with flags to place their son or daughter in, the Spring Hill NFL Flag Football League immediately comes to mind. The league has taken the province by storm in recent years as many youth soccer players transition from tackle to the flag soccer game. The ability to hone players’ strengths in catching, running and throwing the ball has greatly aided the development of youth soccer players across the province. The league’s growth has been exponential, with Spring Hill NFL Flag Football League Commissioner Andrew Sitar stating that more than 500 players participated in the most recent spring season’s leagues at Veterans MemorialPark off Spring Hill Drive. Blaring music, a food truck serving Icees, and a makeshift concession area have made Saturday’s games a fun environment for kids and families. The competition has grown so much, Sitar said. We have over 500 players and over 48 teams and coaches. We start at age 4 to age 14. It’s really all about player experience. The league has really grown thanks to word of mouth from all the parents and players in the league. Sitar also pointed out the increasing number of girls joining flag teams in the league, which helps spark the conversation for a girls flag soccer team in high school. The Florida High School Athletic Association sanctions flag football during the winter months, with state champions being named. The hope is that the continued interest in girls’ flag football will help a secondary school start a flag program. Andy Villamarzo can be reached at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.

