



Cricket – England v India – Fifth Test – Kia Oval, London, UK – September 8, 2018 India’s Ajinkya Rahane celebrates taking a catch to sack England’s Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Indian cricket is crossing the border. One of America’s top sports investors has agreed to buy a piece of the Rajasthan Royals in a deal that will bring the team and the fast-paced and flashy Indian Premium League closer to securing an international sports crown. The Royals are one of eight competing in the popular annual tournament watched by nearly half of the country’s 1.3 billion people. RedBird Capital Partners will take a 15% stake, contributing to a collection of investments including Red Sox baseballs and Liverpool Football Club footballs. The reigning champion of Mumbai Indians is a trophy from Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries (RELI.NS). Under the terms of the transaction, and another that lifts the majority shareholder’s Emerging Medias share from 51% to 65%, the Royals are valued at between $250 million and $300 million. That’s about the same as European football clubs SS Lazio and FC Porto, both of which are in the top 30 sports companies according to KPMG’s 2021 European Elite report. It’s only about a third as much as the least valuable Major League Baseball team. , the Miami Marlins, based on Forbes numbers, but the IPL also only plays two months a year compared to baseballs six. RedBirds’ desire to support commercial growth underscores the Indian tournament’s lucrative American-style potential. About 45 minutes of advertising is crammed into every four-hour game. That’s comparable to the amount of time spent advertising during the Super Bowl and much more than in European football, where breaks are typically reserved for halftime. Cricket ad time is also considered recession proof. Indian broadcaster Star Sports, part of Walt Disney (DIS.N), paid $2.2 billion for the television and digital rights of the leagues for 2018 to 2022, an extraordinary price for a young league in a poor country. After a pandemic-induced mid-tournament suspension, the IPL will resume in September in the United Arab Emirates. It may be without some of its foreign star players, but when the league returns to India it will be in a stronger position to showcase its money-spinning prowess. To follow @ugalani on Twitter CONTEXT NEWS – Indias Rajasthan Royals said on June 24 that US investor RedBird Capital Partners would buy a 15% stake in the Indian Premier League cricket team. Majority shareholder Emerging Media will also increase its stake from 51% to 65%. The deals value the franchise between $250 million and $300 million, according to one person who knows the situation. RedBird will provide strategic capital and advice to support the teams’ long-term growth and commercial objectives, the Royals said in a statement. – Financial details were previously reported by the Financial Times. – For previous columns from the author, Reuters customers can click Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source of financial insight in agenda setting. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break every day around the world. A global team of approximately 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and with www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.







