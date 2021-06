Temple mourns passing football Great Vic Baga

PHILADELPHIA Temple University Athletics mourns the loss of former soccer player Victor “Vic” Baga, who passed away on June 19 at the age of 80 from complications with CLL. Mr. Baga was a two-way player for the Owls, playing both tight end and defense, starting all three years from 1961 to 1963. (below obituary is of the family) Teacher, Coach, Conrail Engineer and Veteran, Victor Stanley Baga, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021, at the age of 80 due to complications with CLL. Vic is survived by his daughters, Vittoria Schutz (Ken) and Julia Schultz (Steve), and three grandchildren, Eva Gunz, Josie Stevens (Tom), and Cecily Schultz. Vic was born in 1940 in Miami, Florida to Anthony “Benny” Baga and Josephine E. Wynckowski. He attended the New York Military Academy, where he excelled in football, swimming, golf, basketball and track and field. He continued to play football Temple University where he met many of his lifelong friends. In 1966, he enlisted in the military and served in the Korean DMZ conflict. His degree in education and love of sports led him to teaching Phys. Ed. and coaching. Later in life, he discovered a new calling with skiing and if he wasn’t working at the railroad to pass the time, you’d find him on the slopes as a ski instructor or traveling everywhere from Jackson Hole, WY to Tuckerman’s Ravine, NH. In the summer, he would be on the Jersey Shore, sailing his catamaran or powerboating from Long Beach Island to Sea Isle with his regular partner Leslie McDuffie (née Hadenwald). Never shy of words, he easily made friends wherever he went. Quick with a smile and joie de vivre he will be missed by all who knew him. A memorial service for Vic Baga will be held on Saturday, June 26 at 10:30 AM at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, 401 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Temple Owl Athletic Club, Veterans Administration, or Penn Medicine Cancer Center.







