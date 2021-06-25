All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year – Aidan Horrocks, Century | Preparations





Aidan Horrocks went into the 2021 season as arguably the most decorated boys tennis player in the area, which basically meant that as a senior he performed best as an underclassman. As COVID washed away last season, a year in which he was favored to win mixed doubles at the state, Horrocks was the only Centurys team member to go into the year with any state experience. He placed second in mixed doubles as a freshman and won a couple of state games playing boys’ doubles as a sophomore. No other boy has been around outside of our schools every year. He is a team captain as a senior and huge team leader, said Century coach Sean Kane. This year one of our boys got sick and he stepped up to play number 1 singles so the boys would win. In the end, he defeated a foreign player from Burley, a top singles player in 4A. Aidan is willing to do whatever it takes for the team. Horrocks added the 2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Player of the Year to his state resume to conclude his high school career, taking bronze in boys’ doubles alongside Scott Holmstead. The two defeated Wood River in a close match for third place to win their trophy. × Story continues under video Horrocks and Holmstead took a district title, but showed their resilience in Boise, knocking out a 7-7 tiebreak against Bonneville to advance to the third-place match. It was just crazy, Kane said. They just played very aggressive doubles. They came to the net. They are like best friends off the field and have a good, jovial atmosphere. When it’s time to get to work, they get serious. Their style was by far the most aggressive and Aidan had one of the best serves in the tournament. With limp blond hair and a tall build, Horrocks uses his combination of athleticism and tennis IQ to reach and hit the Diamondbacks. Opponent coaches also raved about his composure, how he can stay mentally strong in the midst of difficult situations. So maybe it’s no wonder he performed so well after the pandemic.







