Harwood board drops investigation, hockey coach lets fires last

Four months after Harwood Boys hockey coach Jacob Grout was fired for sending a forceful message to his team, the Harwood school board has decided not to have an investigator investigate how the incident was handled.

The Harwood Unified Union School Districts board voted 6-5 Wednesday night to reverse a decision taken on April 24 calling for an independent investigator to meet with all parties to the incident in February to find a solution. prepare a report for the school board.

The decision came at the first regular board meeting at Harwood Union High School since March 2020, when meetings were shifted to videoconferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A member of the public attended Wednesday’s meeting to comment on the bus issue for the council. dr. David Butsch, a longtime champion of Central Vermont youth hockey and a founder of the Central Vermont Civic Center in Montpelier, stepped forward to address the school board.

He said he didn’t know Jacob Grout personally, but had been following the news of Grouts’ firing. I’d like to see Jacob Grout’s treatment warranted, Butsch said, urging the council to continue with the investigation. I don’t think it’s justified.

Butsch, a household name in the Central Vermont community where an annual high school hockey tournament bears his name, was recognized in 2013 with a Vermont Legislature resolution expressing his community involvement and his 40 years of medicine in Central Vermont Medical Center praised. U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., honored Butsch and his entire family in 2000 with a tribute that was commemorated in the Congressional Record with a Burlington Free Press news story by reporter Mike Donoghue about the surgeon general and his five children, including triplets who played hockey for U-32 High School.

Butsch said the lack of explanation for Grout’s firing remains a concern in the community, even outside of Harwood. The Grouts case was the focus of an online petition that gathered 1,382 signatures calling for sanctions but the coach’s recovery. You can imagine what some of us in the community are seeing, Butsch told the board.

Months of considerationThe Harwood school board opted for an independent investigation in April after considering legal advice and deliberating about a public meeting with Grout, the high school administrators, a parent who filed the original complaint, and possibly student-athletes on the team. . Board members expressed concern that such discussion would be unproductive and could turn into a spectacle, so the council agreed to hire a researcher to meet with those involved.

Before an investigator could be hired, however, the move provoked a rare response from the entire school district administrative team that includes the Mad River Valley communities of Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston and Moretown, along with Duxbury and Waterbury.

Fourteen directors, deputy directors and district administrators signed a letter and attended the May 12 meeting via Zoom to tell the council that an investigation was going too far.

We believe that the board is exceeding its role and responsibility in this situation. Intervening in this matter ignores the clear and legally defined responsibility of the board, the letter said. The administrators said investigating the matter would set a precedent for the board dedicated to overseeing employees.

That prompted the board to change course. In late May, it agreed to meet only the directors and the inspector to discuss the incident. That meeting was held in a board meeting on June 16, and then the board leaders urged the group to drop the plan for an investigation.

Fiery message attracts fireThe incident in question involved an electronic message that former Coach Jacob Grout sent to the boys’ hockey team in mid-February just days before the season opens. The season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Harwood team sat out the first match date due to a quarantine situation.

Grout sent the message to the team captain who forwarded it to the rest of the players. The note contained multiple expletives as Grout recoiled from complaints from players and even some parents about playtime and game plans. But he ended up gathering the team for the first game: May there be no mercy on those who stand in our way from now on. We are Highlanders, we are family, we WILL be champions, he wrote.

Last season, Grouts was a sophomore coaching at his alma mater after leading the Harwood team to the 2020 Division-II Boys Hockey Championship title.

The fiery message prompted a parent to file a complaint with the school’s co-principals and the sports director. Grout said he was fired within days and assistant coach Shawn Thompson was hired to lead the program for the season. Thompson was later cited for his second DUI violation in March, just days before the team was set to play in the state championship. The school took no action in that case and let him coach that week as planned. The team lost the last game to Brattleboro and the Thompsons lawsuit is still pending.

Grout appealed his dismissal from Harwood Co-Principals Megan McDonough and Laurie Greenberg, both in their first years as school principals. Coaches must be held to the same standard as any paraeducator or licensed teacher, the directors said in a statement at the time. They are very strong role models and have a huge influence in significant ways in the lives of our youth.

Superintendent Brigid Nease stood by the termination, and Grout then took the matter to the school board. During several meetings in March and April, the board of directors met with the district attorney and reviewed legal advice before deciding to hire an investigator.

Many board members said on Wednesday they were happy to close the case after hearing from the administrators last week and receiving notice from district attorney Pietro Lynn, who said the principals were acting within their power to fire Grout.

However, some have claimed to go ahead with an investigator to allay public concerns. Fayston board member Theresa Membrino said she believed an investigation would support the director’s decision. Kristen Rodgers of Moretown added: I think transparency is very important in this situation.

In the end, those who sided with the drivers won 6-5 with two abstentions; the board currently has one vacancy. The vote included a statement defending the administrators:

In the matter of the boy hockey coach termination, the board concludes that the directors, athletic director, and superintendent were operating at will within their legal authority with respect to employees. It is the administrators’ responsibility to make these types of employment and hiring decisions.

Grout: No closureGrout reached out on Thursday and said he had been notified of the board’s decision in an email from board chairman Torrey Smith. She said she hoped this would bring closure, Grout said. Not even close.

Grout said he didn’t believe the case warranted the time and expense of a formal investigation, but it deserved an oversight. I asked for a legitimate reason why this was the step taken and I still don’t have that answer, Grout said.

The former coach admits he deserved some disciplinary action, including a suspension for what was a first offense. He said his message and harsh language were part of his coaching style and not intended to denigrate any player or individual.

Grout added that he regrets the message the school treatment of him is sending to his players and students at the school. What lesson are they actually teaching these children? he asked. That you mess it up once, and you’re done. You are not heard.