SouthArk receives grant to renovate historic campus home





A grant of $680,095 has been awarded to South Arkansas Community College by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to complete a fourth phase of renovations to the 1922 WF and Estelle McWilliams House, located on the university’s West Campus. The historic home, purchased by the college in 2006, is located on the corner of Summit Avenue and Wesson Street next to the university library. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The restoration project will focus on the exterior work, including replacing the front porch tiles and roof, building a walkable rear porch, installing storm windows, exterior painting and removing a separate, dilapidated outbuilding, which is being replaced. with an outside toilet. Starting this fall, the McWilliams House will serve as the SouthArks Student Activities Building, providing study and leisure space for SouthArk students. Vice President Dr. Derek Moore expressed his appreciation for the ANCRC funding and said SouthArk will now have a dedicated location for its student center. Research has shown that greater student engagement can lead to higher retention and graduation rates, and we will be using the student center to help us do that. Beginning the fall semester in August, the space will be outfitted with video game consoles, pool and ping pong tables, comfy chairs, and a full kitchen. The garden will also be used for outdoor activities. With continued funding for renovations to the historic McWilliams House, including the addition of accessibility features, South Arkansas Community College will further enhance student support, engagement and success, said Dr. Bentley Wallace, president of SouthArk. The new facility will be a hub of student activities where a campus culture of learning and respect is mixed with student life and fun. SouthArk has three buildings on campus that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to the McWilliams House, the West Campus is also home to the 1905 Thomas Administration Building, the oldest building on a two-year college campus in Arkansas that has been used continuously for education, and the 1940 Works Progress Act Gymnasium. Each structure has been restored and rehabilitated with funds from the ANCRC and each contains unique architectural and design elements. The ANCRC, a division of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, funds projects that protect and maintain state-owned natural areas, historic sites, and outdoor recreation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos