suns vs. Clippers – Game Recap – June 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES — This time, Paul George didn’t back down. Playoff P showed up and dragged the Los Angeles Clippers back from the brink.

George scored 27 points and the Clippers retreated into a dominant third quarter, beating recently returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 on Thursday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

We continue to chip, try to find ways we can get better and impose our will on opponents, said Clippers guard Reggie Jackson. We showed a lot of heart, a lot of struggle.

The Clippers narrowed their series deficit to 2-1 to end the Suns’ nine-game winning streak.

Our guys keep grinding, keep fighting, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. We never give in.

Kawhi Leonard was out with a sprained right knee, forcing George to carry the burden again. After missing two crucial free throws in a one-point loss in Game 2, George had 15 rebounds and eight assists and played the game’s highest point for 43 minutes. He made 6 of 7 free throws.

PG did a great job of just moving on and having a great game for us,” said Lue.

The Suns got Paul back after missing the first two games while sidelined since June 16 due to NBA health and safety protocols. The former Clipper, who was heartily booed during the intros, had 15 points and 12 assists, but was off the field 5 of 19.

Cameron Payne, who filled Paul in so ably in the first two games, went down with a left ankle injury after four minutes of play and did not return.

We’ve missed him terribly, said Suns security guard Devin Booker.

Suns coach Monty Williams said he played Paul too much in his first game back.

He probably got tired, Williams said, but it hurt us when Cam couldn’t come back, so I left Chris there for a longer stretch and that’s my fault.

Deandre Ayton led the Suns by 18 points.

Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers and Ivica Zubac had 15 points and made his career playoff high with 16 rebounds.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Staples Center.

After Phoenix won the first two games with a total of seven points, the teams played a close first half. George pumped up the Clippers as they entered the locker room with a thunderous one-handed dunk.

That probably killed their momentum a bit, Jackson said. Was lucky enough to have such a man who can do a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles quickly got to work in the second half in front of 17,222 raucous, Thunder Stix-pounding fans.

They took control with the biggest run of the game, a 21-3 sprint that gave them a 71-56 lead in the third inning. Terance Mann got it going with six straight runs and Jackson scored four in a row before George scored in. Zubac thinned out George’s pass and made a few free throws. The Suns were limited to a three-pointer from Paul.

They just brought it, Williams said. We just didn’t match their strength.

Booker picked up his third and fourth errors in a span of 42 seconds during the Clippers’ run. Booker who wore a clear mask to protect his broken nose after he and Patrick Beverley hit heads in Game 2, was 5 of 21 from the field, made only one of seven 3-point attempts and finished with 15 points.

Jae Crowder, who assisted in Deandre Ayton’s winning dunk on Tuesday, made a 4:51 error. He had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Suns were only 35 out of 90 off the floor, despite looking decent.

We weren’t healthy at all, Williams said. They played a good defense, but we didn’t carry out our attack like we have done most of the playoffs.

George capped third place by bringing in a 3-pointer from just inside the midcourt, and it beat the buzzer, stunned the fans and sent the Clippers into fourth 80-69. He nearly bumped the ball down the right sideline, while Booker and Cam Johnson were under pressure before firing the shot.

Luke Kennard led off the fourth with a 3 from the right corner, got an error and made the free throw. Marcus Morris hit a three before George got an error. He made both confidently, leading the Clippers 89-71.

Booker’s basket pulled the Suns in six, but Jackson answered with five straight runs and George made a pair of free throws.

THE BOOKER’S NOSE

Booker spoke to retired player Richard Hamilton about how to play with a mask. Hamilton broke his nose twice during the 2003-04 season and wore a clear plastic mask. It became his trademark and he wore it for the rest of his career.

Nose feels good, Booker said, confirming it was broken in three places. He had it reset and got several injections of painkiller.

WOUNDED MORRIS

Marcus Morris was nearly scratched after treating a sore knee. Instead, he got off the couch. He hit two big three-pointers in the second half and finished with eight points.

He was still doing great, Mann said, starting in Morris’s place. Hit a few shots, played a great defense and fought for every rebound there.

TIP-INS

Suns: Dropped to 10-3 in the playoffs, losing to the Lakers at Staples Center for the first time since May 27 in Game 3 of the first round. … Booker and Beverley were called up for double technicals in the third. …Paul and Booker each missed their first six shots of the game and were both 2 of 10 with seven points each in the first half.

Clippers: Zubac is the first Clipper to double-double in the first half of a post-season game since DeAndre Jordan on April 30, 2017 against Utah. … Longtime fan Billy Crystal sat at the court.

——