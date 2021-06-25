Prime Minister Hadlee Hails New Zealand’s Biggest Cricket Triumph

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the country’s greatest cricketer Richard Hadlee led the tribute on Thursday after the Black Caps claimed the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) by beating India.

The Kane Williamsons team became the first official world champions of Test crickets after they prevailed by eight wickets in Southampton on Wednesday, the reserve day of a match plagued by bad weather.

The Black Caps have made New Zealand proud. This was a masterful achievement from a team at the top of their game and at the top of the world, Ardern said in a statement. Kane Williamson and the team management have built a brilliant and humble squad that has become an inspiration to many New Zealanders.

Over a number of years we have seen the development of a team and team culture that has taken New Zealand cricket to a global level.

New Zealand have been to the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup eight times, losing the last two finals, heartbreakingly to England on the boundary countback rule after the 2019 decider was tied.

During those setbacks, New Zealand continued to play in a spirit that was sometimes derided as nice cricket.

More importantly, they have won all but one game, a draw, in four test series since a 3-0 drubbing in Australia at the turn of the year 2020.

Hadlee, one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game, said the New Zealand Test team thoroughly deserved the title on the back of their recent form.

Over the past two years, Black Caps performance in the Testarena has been outstanding with Testmatch and series wins at home and abroad, the 69-year-old said. The whole team has shown a high level of professionalism. Their skills have complemented each other to make them a complete play unit. It’s fair to say that this current group of players is the best in our history.

The final was screened all night in New Zealand and the blurry-eyed viewers were aware of Black Caps’ defeats in the past two one-day World Cup deciders.

The three-time New Zealand All Blacks world champion said these results, devastating at the time, can now be regarded as just a warm-up for the main event.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning the biggest ever prize in cricket history, the World Test Championship, according to the team’s official Twitter feed. You dreamed big and made us all proud.

Many pointed to the huge disparity in financial and gaming resources between India and New Zealand.

It’s a story akin to David versus Goliath, but Kane Williamson and his team are now World Test Champions and living proof that sometimes, very occasionally, nice guys finish first, said Simon Doull, former Test cricketer-turned- commentator.

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar said New Zealand deserved their win.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning the #WTC21. You were the superior team, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman agreed.

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions, he tweeted. NZ bowlers were great, Williamson and Taylor brought in their experience to get the job done.

Another ex-New Zealand player, Mark Richardson, emphasized the conscious decision to avoid the crass and despicable way Australia played when they were most dominant.

They play hard and get stuck, but I think they’re trying to bring back that whole men’s game side that cricket had a long time ago, he told TV3.

News website Stuff.co.nz cricket writer Mark Geenty labeled New Zealand’s giant slayers, calling tempo man Kyle Jamieson a rising star after performing as player of the match.

Jamieson was the dominant person in Southampton and strict match figures of 7-61, including Kohli’s prized wicket in both innings, he wrote. Sixteen months after making his debut against India in Wellington, Jamieson has 46 wickets from eight Tests at the barely credible average of 14.

Others noted how fitting it was that Williamson and veteran batsman Ross Taylor, both key figures in New Zealand’s rise, were in the center as the winning runs were scored.

Amid the glee, Australian cricket captain Tim Paine was trending on Twitter in New Zealand as a result of his pre-match prediction that India would win fairly comfortably.

Has anyone checked Tim? Black Caps fan Benji Crossley tweeted. I’m here for the pettiness today.

