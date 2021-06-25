2021 Marshall football opponents: FIU looks to leave 2020 behind | Sport

Editor’s Note: This is the eighth installment of a 12-episode series previewing Marshall’s opponents for the 2021 season. The following team struggled as much as any team in FBS with COVID-19 issues last season to finish winless. Next up is FIU.
HUNTINGTON Perhaps no college football program was hit harder by COVID-19 in the 2020 season than FIU (Florida International University).
The Panthers were actually denied more games due to COVID-19 issues than they played.
And when they played, it was with a patchwork lineup that never had any chemistry or cohesion.
It turned a team expected to be one of Conference USA’s East Division favorites to one of the worst teams in the country at 0-5 on the season with a loss to an FCS school.
Needless to say, Butch Davis likes to turn the page.
The good news for Davis and the Panthers is that the NCAA student-athlete postponement means several of its veteran 2020 returnees are back in the 2021 season to hopefully build on what they thought started in 2019.
Offensive is key to finding a quarterback who can take some of the pressure off the hasty attack.
Completing passes was a task, and finding stability in the quarterback spot is a must if the Panthers are to turn around an offense that struggled to just 281 yards per game last season.
A freshman may be able to step into the role and grow under Davis, who returns some options with Kaylan Wiggins and Max Bortenschlager. However, neither Wiggins and Bortenschlager have impressed when given opportunities, leaving the door open for a younger player to step in.
There are some targets returning to the mix, most notably Shemar Thornton who missed last year with a torn ACL, and Bryce Singleton (14 catches, 150 yards). Tight Ending Rivaldo Fairweather is arguably the quarterback’s best friend to build confidence in the short to medium passing game.
If the passing play can at least keep the defense fair, there is a hasty attack that could cause some trouble for the opposition, led by DVonte Price running back (116.2 yards per game, 6.84 yards per rush in 2020 ).
Price leads a significant backfield along with Shaun Peterson to forge what could become a powerful attack for the Panthers.
The offensive line needs to improve its passing protection, but if production is on par with last season, there is room for optimism. The offensive front is led by tackle Lyndell Hudson and guard Sione Finau, while the interior was given a boost with former Kansas transfer Api Mane.
Defensively, there are plenty of talented players in the mix, led by linebacker Jamal Gates, but success will depend on the attack at least persevering.
The FIU defense was on the field for far too long last season, and it led to the unit being worn out late, allowing 423 yards and 32 points per game.
Defending lineman Davon Strickland is arguably the top talent for the defense, and he has help on the front with Jason Mercier and his company, which could pose problems for the opposition.
Gates is one of Conference USA’s top second-tier defenders and the back of the defense consists of four top tackers from a year ago, with brothers Rishard and Richard Dames having plenty of experience.
Rishard Dames is placed in a cornerback spot, while Richard Dames is in a safe position in a position to make plays along with Dorian Hall. Josh Turner will also be in the other corner spot.
In order for the FIU to turn things around, they need special teams to spark and have the staff to possibly do it, with bettor Tommy Heatherly able to turn the field and returnee Lexington Joseph to make one of the best C-VSs.
However, the unit must put it all together into a whole.
The FIE’s schedule includes some potentially win-win games early on to build confidence at Long Island and Texas State, but three straight road races at Texas Tech, Central Michigan and the C-USA opener against rival Florida Atlantic will be tough. .
A mid-season open date makes for a pivotal moment as the last six games are all conference games. If the FIU is at the .500 starting the week of October 16, the Panthers are likely going to a bowling match.
If not, it could mean a bowlless season, which translates to bye-bye Butch.