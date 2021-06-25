Tennis-Barty comes to Wimbledon in the cold after hip problem





By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE (Reuters) – World number one Ash Barty is favorite to win her first Wimbledon title next week but will have to overcome a lack of match training on grass and a worrying series of injuries in the run-up to the Grand Slam. The Australian’s French Open was derailed by an acute hip problem in practice, forcing her to retire in the second round against Magda Linette. The “completely new injury” to her left hip, as Barty called it, followed a flare-up of recurring muscle strain in her serving arm, which forced her to withdraw from the quarterfinals of the Italian Open. The injuries put a damper on a brilliant run on clay and prevented Barty from warming up for Wimbledon at one of the grass court tournaments. Barty’s management told Reuters the 25-year-old’s condition improved “day after day” and she was on track to return to competition at Wimbledon. If her body is upright and she can rack up confidence-inspiring wins in the early rounds, Barty will be hard to beat on her favorite surface. The Australian is made for grass, with an all-court game packed with heavy groundstrokes, an agile backhand slice and exceptional net play from a career-long love of the doubles. However, she has yet to go deep at Wimbledon, despite claiming titles on the surface at Birmingham (2019) and Nottingham (2018). Her 2019 fourth round attempt at the top division was her best run in the All England Club, but ended in disappointment at the hands of unseeded American Alison Riske, who broke Barty’s 15-game winning streak in one of the biggest setbacks of the tournament. While Barty had little fear of top 10 opponents, he has proved prone to plucky underdogs like Riske, who knocked her off the track with raw aggression. Unannounced Czech Karolina Muchova proved her nemesis in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in February, a year after a rising Sofia Kenin stunned the home favorite in straight sets in the semi-final. Story continues After Margaret Court (1963, 1965, 1970) and Evonne Goolagong (1971, 1980), Barty hopes to become only the third Australian woman to win Wimbledon. John Newcombe, who won the 1971 Wimbledon singles with fellow countryman Goolagong fifty years ago, said Barty should avoid going into a defensive grenade when under fire to increase her chances of success. “Ash is the best volleyer in women’s tennis,” the former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion told Australian media. “That’s why when I watch TV, I think, ‘Ash, get in the damn net’. “I find that if she stays behind the baseline and plays her defense game, it’s not nearly as good… So I just hope she plays aggressive and positive.” (Reporting by Ian Ransom; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos