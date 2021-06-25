The run of the Canadiens has been something special

Eric Bolte-US TODAY Sports

underdogs. A hopeless team. Shouldn’t even be here.

This is a team that fired its coach mid-season. A team with a starting goalkeeper who played the worst hockey of his career. A team with one goal scorer of 20 goals. A team that had two of its brightest stars in Game 1 against Toronto.

None of that matters now. The Montreal Canadiens have made it to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993. If you put money on that before the season started, you’re lying.

The Canadiens are a proud franchise, expecting nothing less than a championship every season. If you have the record with 24 Stanley Cups, everything is less of a waste of time. And for nearly three decades there has been nothing to show for it. A few conference finals here and there, but no major hardware. In fact, the Canadiens have been fighting to be a contender for most of the past decade.

And now they’re going to the Stanley Cup final. Not too shabby for a team trailing 3-1 to the Toronto North Division champions before convincingly winning Game 7. They shouldn’t have done that. But they did.

And then they faced Winnipeg, a team fresh from Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on the opening round. Montreal gave them a taste of their own medicine.

Then it was Vegas, a legitimate Stanley Cup contender since Day 1. A team that just took the winners of the Presidents’ Trophy from Colorado. Montreal didn’t care about the preconceived notion that Vegas was the better team, because in the end they weren’t.

The Canadiens have had their doubts for the past two months, and for good reason. Montreal finished 18th in the NHL – 16 teams make it into the postseason. In a normal year they would have been 10th in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the Atlantic Division – too far off to make the playoffs. But with COVID-19 forcing the league to use different division formats this year, the Canadiens ran with it and beeped in the final spot in the so-called “weakest division in the league”. Somehow that didn’t stop them from beating a bunch of NHL heavyweights.

It’s a shame the Bell Center isn’t packed night after night for this incredible run. Every other year there would be almost no breathing room in the entire city. Even with limited capacity, the building rocked, but given how difficult it was to get to this point, it’s sad not to see the roof being blown up night after night.

Canadiens fans hate the story that their favorite team isn’t good enough to compete for the Stanley Cup. Considering any model, stat. etc from the regular season, expecting a run this good was a fever dream.

But what has actually unfolded is far from a dream – it’s what happens when a team comes together and plays at an incredible level when it matters most. If you make it to the last 16, it doesn’t matter what happened in the regular season. Once the playoffs start, anything can happen. The Canadiens are living proof. In a year when there weren’t many positives around the world, Montreal residents experienced something joyful in their city that they haven’t experienced in nearly 30 years.

The Canadiens didn’t get to this point by fluke. They deserve to compete for the Stanley Cup. They had an unstoppable penalty kill. They got the elite goalkeepers they needed. The team’s big guns showed up offensively. The kids are damn good. The Canadiens don’t care about stories. They are here to prove everyone wrong.

The Quest for 25 is still alive.