Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Give a Look Inside Their Home in New Posts, She Says It ‘Looks Great’ | bollywood





Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, have given fans a peek inside their Los Angeles home. On Instagram, the couple shared posts on their individual accounts. Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of her being seen outside relaxing, with her and Nick Jonas’s house in the background. She wore a white tank top and multicolored shorts as she sipped a drink. Priyanka captioned her post, “Sun, Sangria and Sass. mood. #TBT.” Nick Jonas shared a music video with glimpses of different areas of the house, including their outdoor pool, gym, kitchen and recording studio. The video, a brand endorsement, begins with him walking near the pool, wearing a rust-colored suit over a printed shirt. He is then seen at the gym wearing black shorts paired with a sleeveless hoodie. Nick is then seen in the kitchen, sitting at a table with his laptop and working. Here he wears a black bomber jacket over a maroon hoodie. Nick is then seen playing table tennis in the lounge. The video ends with Nick in the recording studio wearing his headphones. Priyanka responded to his message saying, “So amazing!! Our house looks amazing too! You look amazing too honey.” Fans also responded to their messages, showering the couple with love. One fan wrote: “Look nice and cool.” Another said: “You are so strong, not everyone can do what you do @nickjonas good luck for the future.” “Beautiful shot. You look so good,” commented one fan. “Beautiful you,” commented another. Nick also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo showing the view from their home. His and Priyanka’s feet were also seen resting under a table. Nick also took to Instagram Stories and shared a photo showing the view from their home. Also read | Richa Chadha writes ‘lame poem’ for boyfriend Ali Fazal while watching Ray, Amyra Dastur cheers for ‘jiju’ Priyanka recently returned to the US, shooting for Citadel in London. The spy series also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. The actor will also appear in Text For You, which will also star Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili. Priyanka has also drafted Matrix 4 and a film based on the life of Ma Anand Sheela.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos