Cleveland 4, Twins 1: Back to flat versions, apparently





In many ways, this game was right in line with the Minnesota Twins squad that dug into an inescapable hole in the early weeks of the season. Early on, the Twins forced the opposing pitcher to work. They scored one run in the first as they increased the number of pitches, but should have scored at least two or three. It was a good start, but it should have been so, so much better. Jose Berrios was inefficient but pitched well enough to win, but while the Twins offense wasted several chances in the early game and became inactive during the middle phase of the game, the bullpen prepared to kick the game away. The bottom of the first inning was a single, walk, wild pitch, balk and 31 pitches, and the Twins were able to score only one run. Berrios was a little wild in the top of the second, allowing Cleveland to get a run of his own. Then, in the bottom half of the frame, the Twins gave up another single, walk and a balk, but were unable to score. And that was the last time the home team had multiple baserunners. Over the next seven innings, the Twins gave up a few singles by Josh Donaldson and a single and a double by Jorge Polanco, but that was it. In the top of the eighth, Jorge Alcala hit back-to-back singles before Amed Rosario chopped the ball to first base. Alex Kirilloff made a great play, hitting the ball to second base for an out, while Alcala covered first to catch the throwback from Andrelton Simmons in time to get what appeared to be second out of a twin-killing. However, after assessment, Rosario defeated the relay pitch and instead of two outs with a runner on third base, Cleveland had only one out with runners at the corners. Rocco Baldelli chose to walk Jose Ramirez intentionally without an open base and bring in Taylor Rogers to face left-handed old friend Eddie Rosario. Unsurprisingly, Eddie waved at his old teammate’s first pitch offer and stroked it into centerfield, arguably turning his bat around and staring into the Twins’ dugout. Rosario scored two runs with his single and Cleveland scored again on a groundout to lift the lead to 4-1. The Twins went down in order in the bottom half of the frame, only hitting a two-out double by Polanco in the bottom of the ninth. Nelson Cruz’s nine-game streak and a 17-game streak both came to an end in this one. After a flyout in the first inning on the fifth pitch of the at bat, Cruz swung on the first pitch in each of his last three at bats.

While Berrios wasn’t quite dominant, it wouldn’t be fair to say he wasn’t sharp either. Nine strikeouts, two walks and four hits scattered in 6 1 3 innings is an excellent performance.

innings is an excellent performance. One of the most disappointing things about this season has been Jorge Alcalas’ problems when brought into higher leverage situations. The Twins struggled a lot early in the campaign as the veterans (Alex Colome, Hansel Robles, Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey) struggled late in the games, and it looked like the young poor, led by Alcala, would be ready ​to take it over. That has not exactly been the case. Jose Berrios: 6 1 3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K.

IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K. Josh Donaldson: 2-for-4

Jorge Polanco: 2-for-4, 2B Jorge Alcala/Taylor Rogers: Combined 1 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, BB

Trevor Larnach/Nelson Cruz/Max Kepler (Twins 3-4-5 batters): Combined 0-for-11, 3 K, BB

