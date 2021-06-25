Coach Willard Bailey Inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame | Richmond Free Press

It’s been a long climb, but Willard Bailey has reached the pinnacle of college football coaching.

The former coach of four Virginia colleges was officially inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta last Saturday.

This is the highest award a coach can receive, and I share it with players and coaches and family, he told the Free Press.

I am so happy for so many people. I had a powerful ground crew as my support.

The Suffolk native was the only coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He is now inducted into the Hall of Fame along with players Coy Bacon (Jackson State), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M), Jimmie Giles and Roynell Young (Alcorn State) and Winston Hill (Texas South).

Coach Bailey set an overall record of 238-169-7 at Virginia Union University during two stints, Norfolk State University, the former St. Pauls College and Virginia University of Lynchburg.

He went 157-73-6 at VUU while winning six CIAA titles and leading the Panthers to the NCAA Division II playoffs five times.

After leaving VUU for the first time, Coach Bailey set a 52-40-1 record with his alma mater, NSU, adding another CIAA crown and another NCAA bid.

With very limited resources, he was 21-37 at St. Pauls in Lawrenceville and 8-19 at the Lynchburg Independent School.

Coach Bailey came to the VUU in 1966 as an assistant under Coach Thomas Tricky Tom Harris.

dr. Wendell Russell (then academic dean at VUU) heard about me while coaching at Essex County High in Tappahannock. He found out about me from my old statistics teacher in Norfolk State.

dr. Russell asked me to come to Virginia Union, even though I didn’t have much more than a driver’s license, Coach Bailey recalled.

He became head coach in 1971 and in his third season, 1973, he led the team to their first CIAA crown in decades.

From 1995 to 2003 he returned to the VUU for the second time.

At the VUU, he sent at least six players to the NFL Herb Scott, Anthony Leonard, Malcolm Barnwell, Carl Bland, Pete Harris and James Atkins.

At Norfolk State, he helped quarterback Willie Gillus to the NFL.

While at St. Pauls, he helped develop defensive back Greg Toler, who became the only Tigers athlete to ever make it to the NFL.

Its not just the NFL players, said Coach Bailey. I am equally proud of all the husbands and fathers and, yes, now grandfathers I have helped in life.

As for his own age, Coach Bailey says with a chuckle: I admit he’s 59.

In every interview, Coach Bailey quickly shifts the focus to his former players and assistant coaches and even sports writers and sponsors. One particularly close to his heart is the late Jesse Chavis, who served as his defensive coordinator during his first stint at VUU.

Very few very few could score on us, he said. Coach Chavis was cut from the Denver Broncos due to an injury. Denvers’ loss was Virginia Unions’ gain.

Coach Bailey is not forgotten by his legion of friends on the Lombardy Street campus.

Every year, VUU celebrates its legacy with the Willard Bailey Classic, a football match in the fall. This year’s event will be Saturday, September 18, against one of Coach Baileys’ former schools, Virginia-Lynchburg.

The Willard Bailey Classic always attracts a large number of former VUU players, coaches and fans.

Coach Bailey welcomes them all to share the view from the mountaintop.