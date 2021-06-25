Sports
Coach Willard Bailey Inducted into Black College Football Hall of Fame | Richmond Free Press
It’s been a long climb, but Willard Bailey has reached the pinnacle of college football coaching.
The former coach of four Virginia colleges was officially inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta last Saturday.
This is the highest award a coach can receive, and I share it with players and coaches and family, he told the Free Press.
I am so happy for so many people. I had a powerful ground crew as my support.
The Suffolk native was the only coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. He is now inducted into the Hall of Fame along with players Coy Bacon (Jackson State), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M), Jimmie Giles and Roynell Young (Alcorn State) and Winston Hill (Texas South).
Coach Bailey set an overall record of 238-169-7 at Virginia Union University during two stints, Norfolk State University, the former St. Pauls College and Virginia University of Lynchburg.
He went 157-73-6 at VUU while winning six CIAA titles and leading the Panthers to the NCAA Division II playoffs five times.
After leaving VUU for the first time, Coach Bailey set a 52-40-1 record with his alma mater, NSU, adding another CIAA crown and another NCAA bid.
With very limited resources, he was 21-37 at St. Pauls in Lawrenceville and 8-19 at the Lynchburg Independent School.
Coach Bailey came to the VUU in 1966 as an assistant under Coach Thomas Tricky Tom Harris.
dr. Wendell Russell (then academic dean at VUU) heard about me while coaching at Essex County High in Tappahannock. He found out about me from my old statistics teacher in Norfolk State.
dr. Russell asked me to come to Virginia Union, even though I didn’t have much more than a driver’s license, Coach Bailey recalled.
He became head coach in 1971 and in his third season, 1973, he led the team to their first CIAA crown in decades.
From 1995 to 2003 he returned to the VUU for the second time.
At the VUU, he sent at least six players to the NFL Herb Scott, Anthony Leonard, Malcolm Barnwell, Carl Bland, Pete Harris and James Atkins.
At Norfolk State, he helped quarterback Willie Gillus to the NFL.
While at St. Pauls, he helped develop defensive back Greg Toler, who became the only Tigers athlete to ever make it to the NFL.
Its not just the NFL players, said Coach Bailey. I am equally proud of all the husbands and fathers and, yes, now grandfathers I have helped in life.
As for his own age, Coach Bailey says with a chuckle: I admit he’s 59.
In every interview, Coach Bailey quickly shifts the focus to his former players and assistant coaches and even sports writers and sponsors. One particularly close to his heart is the late Jesse Chavis, who served as his defensive coordinator during his first stint at VUU.
Very few very few could score on us, he said. Coach Chavis was cut from the Denver Broncos due to an injury. Denvers’ loss was Virginia Unions’ gain.
Coach Bailey is not forgotten by his legion of friends on the Lombardy Street campus.
Every year, VUU celebrates its legacy with the Willard Bailey Classic, a football match in the fall. This year’s event will be Saturday, September 18, against one of Coach Baileys’ former schools, Virginia-Lynchburg.
The Willard Bailey Classic always attracts a large number of former VUU players, coaches and fans.
Coach Bailey welcomes them all to share the view from the mountaintop.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]