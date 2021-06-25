Tennis cause of lifelong friendship | News, Sports, Jobs

WHEELS — When it comes to sports, it can sometimes bring people together and create friendships for life. Such was the case for Selim Benbadis and Alex Kor with tennis.

The duo has been traveling to various senior tournaments for 20 years. Along the way, they are also roommates at every tournament they go to.

This week was no exception as Benbadis and Kor headed to Wheeling to compete in the Jack Dorsey Memorial Senior Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

“I’m from France. And I played the amateur circuit, if you want to call it that. We don’t have the equivalent of college tennis in France and I played competitively” said Benbadis. “We started playing on the senior tour in the 35’s (age group). We met in the 1940’s and met in Pittsburgh. We became friends. We have a lot in common. We are both in medicine. So we have a lot to discuss between tennis and medicine.

“We’re roommates at every tournament we go to. We meet here, we meet in Jackson, Mississippi, we meet in Atlanta or wherever there are senior events. It’s a lot of fun.”

When it comes to their professional careers, Benbadis is a neurologist living in Florida while Kor is a podiatrist living in Indiana.

Although they met at an indoor senior tennis tournament in Pittsburgh, they didn’t really start hanging out until later that year when they stayed with other players in a house in Savannah Georgia. There they realized they had the same interests.

“We’ve been playing national tournaments for 20 years”, said Cor. “We met twenty years ago in Pittsburgh. We were both in medicine.

“Normally we go to these tournaments together. I go down and practice a lot with him.”

Although they are friends, there are times at tournaments when they compete against each other. Thursday was one such day when Benbadis prevailed 6-1, 6-2 in the 60’s division.

“He competes well and always wants to get better like all of us,” Benbadis said of Cor. “We’re having a good time. But on the field I have to win. That’s all there is to it. I don’t care how good we are friends. On the field I’m going to try to win. On the field I give no games away. If he wins them, he wins them. I’m not giving them up.”

Kor, who started tennis at the age of eight and played with Butler in college, has racked up many victories in his career. However, there is one thing that he has not been able to achieve.

‘I’ve never beaten him’ Kor said about Benbadis. “He is very hard on clay. He is one of the best players in the country on clay.

“We played doubles together once and reached the final. And I just played it in Indianapolis two weeks ago. So my last two losses are for him. We were talking when we drove up. We think we have been coming here for 10 years.”

And there’s a reason why both Benbadis and Kor have been coming back to the Friendly City all these years.

“This is really one of our favorite tournaments”, said Benbadis.

“The draws are on the small side, but it’s very low-key. I was a tennis consultant in Maine and this reminds me of that. It’s very approachable, the people are nice. This is really one of our favorite tournaments. Except last year when it was cancelled, we come every year for at least 10 years. We never missed it.”

Although the Jack Dorsey Memorial Tournament was canceled last year due to the pandemic, Kor and Benbadis were able to play in some tournaments last fall in the fall. However, they are happy to be back and play on the Oglebay courts.

‘Everyone has experienced the same thing’ said Cor. “Last autumn we did manage to go to some tournaments. We played in a tournament in Jackson, Mississippi in October. There are some tournaments here and there that aren’t on the schedule, but (Tournament Director) Kelly (Molyneaux) Rose is doing great with the tournament here. The facilities are great. It’s a nice city and we always have a great time here.”