



(Reuters) Five table tennis players to watch out for at the Tokyo Olympics: FAN ZHENDONG (CHINA) The world number one and former champion of the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing Fan Zhendong will make his Olympic debut and lead the mighty Chinese men’s team along with Ma Long and Xu Xin. He joined the Chinese national table tennis team at the age of 15 as the youngest member of the team and has since become a major player in the sport. Known for his explosive style of play with shakehand grip and footwork, he is a four-time champion of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup. At the age of 24, Fan hopes to add the Olympics to his long list of achievements. TOMOKAZU HARIMOTO (JAPAN) Another Olympic debutant is Tomokazu Harimoto, who is a favorite for a medal at the Games this summer. The 17-year-old has achieved unprecedented records, including the youngest ever winner of ITTF World Tour men’s singles in 2017 and the ITTF World Tour Grand Finals men’s singles the following year, and much more. Success in table tennis in the Harimoto family. He is the son of two former Chinese professional table tennis players who moved to Japan before Harimoto was born, and his younger sister Miwa won three titles at the 2020 ITTF World Junior Circuit in the Czech Republic. CHILDREN (SYRI) Zaza will become the youngest table tennis player to compete in the Olympics this year. The 12-year-old was born in Hama, Syria, to an athletic family and started playing table tennis at the age of five. Because of the war, she was only able to participate in two or three outside competitions a year, says her coach Adham Jamaan. But Zaza beat the odds after winning the West Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Jordan last year, becoming the first Syrian rower to qualify for the Olympics. MIMA ITO (JAPAN) Ito is a central figure in the Japanese squad this summer, as she holds winning records against a number of Olympic Chinese rowers. Known for her quick attack and constantly evolving playing style, the 20-year-old is second in the world rankings for women’s singles, the only non-Chinese athlete in the top five. She played a pivotal role in securing the bronze medal for the women’s team competition at the Rio Olympics five years ago, becoming the youngest ever Olympic table tennis medalist. Fans will also be looking for her mixed doubles match, where Ito and her compatriot Jun Mizutani hope to make history as the first-ever mixed doubles champion. QUADRI ARUNA (NIGERIA) Aruna became the first African to reach the Olympic quarter-finals after beating former German number one paddler Timo Boll at the Rio 2016 Games. This year, the 32-year-old will try to get closer to the final on his third Olympic appearance. He is also known for his philanthropic work and out-of-court contributions, often donating table tennis equipment to Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, and encouraging ambitious Nigerian athletes to pursue their dreams. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)







